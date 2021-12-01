Where are the Oklahoma Sooners headed in USA TODAY Sports’ latest Bowl Projections?

In a season filled with twists and turns, ups and downs, and has kept our head spinning, the Oklahoma Sooners still have a bowl game to prepare for. Stepping in to help the Sooners is former coach Bob Stoops on an interim basis in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC.

Though it wasn’t the ending they wanted in their 37-33 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Sooners finished the season with a 10-2 record and a chance to play in the postseason. One more shot to make a statement on the 2021 season.

Though much of the focus for the Sooners has been on player retention and recruiting, they still have a game to play in a few weeks’ time. In the latest bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports, it’s expected that the Sooners will take on the Oregon Ducks in a matchup of top 15 programs in the Alamo Bowl.

The Ducks, like Oklahoma, looked like a team destined for a playoff spot just a few short weeks ago. And like Oklahoma, they fell at the hands of a ranked team, knocking them down the pecking order in the College Football Playoff rankings.

If that’s the game the Sooners end up getting, it will be one met with much anticipation. In a September non-conference matchup of No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 18 Oregon in 2006, the officials reviewed the onside kick at the end of the game and incorrectly ruled the ball was first touched by an Oklahoma player when it was in fact touched by the Ducks before the 10-yard restricted zone. Then on the ensuing drive, on a pass attempt from Dennis Dixon, the Sooners were called for pass interference, setting up Oregon’s go-ahead touchdown with under a minute to play.

If these projections were to play out, it would be the first time the two sides will have met up since that fateful September day in 2006.

