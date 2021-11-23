Where are the Oklahoma Sooners headed in ESPN’s latest Bowl Projections?

Last week after the Sooners’ loss to the Baylor Bears, the Oklahoma Sooners were heading to the Sugar Bowl in ESPN’s bowl projections. Their win over Iowa State didn’t do much to solidify their spot in the New Year’s Six bowl as ESPN now has a different landing spot for the Sooners this postseason.

The Valero Alamo Bowl.

Both Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura of ESPN have the Sooners heading to San Antonio to play in the Alamo Bowl (ESPN+), a game that has brought so much fun and optimism to Oklahoma’s rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

Schlabach has the Oklahoma Sooners playing the Arizona State Sundevils while Bonagura projects the UCLA Bruins as the Sooners’ opponent in the Alamodome.

Of the two projected opponents, a game against the Bruins and former Oregon Ducks coach Chip Kelly would potentially be more fun with the offense that Kelly could put on the field against the Sooners.

The Alamo Bowl would certainly be a letdown based on preseason expectations that had the Oklahoma Sooners contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Though they’re still somewhat of a longshot to play in the playoff, their odds increased according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections after week 12 play.

The Oklahoma Sooners have never played in the Alamo Bowl in the 28-year run of the bowl game. Win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this week and in the Big 12 championship, and the Sooners can continue to stay away from San Antonio in postseason action.

