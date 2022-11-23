Where are the Oklahoma Sooners in ESPN’s SP+ rating after Bedlam win?

It’s amazing how a win over a rival can help change the outlook of a football program. The Oklahoma Sooners remain a work in progress as Brent Venables and his staff hope to finish the season strong as they continue to build for the future.

However, getting a win over Oklahoma State and doing so with a strong defensive effort provided a glimpse of what Oklahoma football could look like under Brent Venables.

Sure, Oklahoma State racked up a ton of yards offensively, but the Sooners’ defense came through in clutch situations to get off the field and hold the Cowboys to just 13 points.

They recorded six sacks, four interceptions, and 13 tackles for loss and forced the Cowboys to throw the ball 67 times. Oklahoma looks to be a team on the upward swing according to Bill Connelly’s SP+ rating over at ESPN. A rating that Connelly calls “a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”

Here’s a look at how the Big 12 stacks up after week 12 and how each team ranks nationally in all three phases according to Bill Connelly’s ESPN+ rating.

15. TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SP+: 21.8

Offense Rank: 8

Defense Rank: 36

Special Teams Rank: 38

8. Texas Longhorns

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his daughter Taylor Sarkisian hold up the sign of the horns after the 38-20 win over West Virginia at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 1, 2022. Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN SP+: 21.5

Offense Rank: 25

Defense Rank: 19

Special Teams Rank: 39

11. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SP+: 19.1

Offense Rank: 32

Defense Rank: 18

Special Teams Rank: 49

16. Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables shouts at an official during a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SP+: 15.1

Offense Rank: 17

Defense Rank: 46

Special Teams Rank: 29

25. Baylor Bears

Sep 17, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda talks to his players during a timeout against the Texas State Bobcats during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SP+: 13.1

Offense Rank: 24

Defense Rank: 49

Special Teams Rank: 35

28. Oklahoma State Cowboys

OSU head coach Mike Gundy walks the sidelines in the second quarter during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Nathan J. Fish, The Oklahoman

ESPN SP+: 11.9

Offense Rank: 12

Defense Rank: 85

Special Teams Rank: 8

49. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song after the Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SP+: 6.2

Offense Rank: 30

Defense Rank: 79

Special Teams Rank: 72

50. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell celebrates with running back Breece Hall, left, and quarterback Brock Purdy, right, after Purdy tossed a passing touchdown to Hall in the third quarter against TCU on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

ESPN SP+: 6.1

Offense Rank: 113

Defense Rank: 5

Special Teams Rank: 128

60. Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold gets ready to lead the team onto the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SP+: 3.1

Offense Rank: 13

Defense Rank: 102

Special Teams Rank: 129

70. West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown argues a call with an official during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN SP+: -0.04

Offense Rank: 20

Defense Rank: 116

Special Teams Rank: 47

