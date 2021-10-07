Where do the Oklahoma Sooners end up in latest Bowl Projections?

The Oklahoma Sooners have come under fire in 2021 for the lack of impressive wins on their undefeated resume. At 5-0, the Sooners are one of the best teams in the country despite four one-score wins over FBS competition.

Even though they keep winning, they keep sliding or getting jumped in both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. Not everyone is down on the Sooners despite another close win over Kansas State.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports updated his latest bowl projections after the Oregon Ducks’ loss at the hands of Stanford and has Oklahoma back in the College Football Playoff.

For now, the honor goes to Oklahoma, though the ground for the Sooners is shaky with their annual test against Texas coming Saturday. There also is Oklahoma State and possibly Iowa State looming later in the season and Oklahoma has been living on the edge in its previous wins. – Smith, USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the only College Football Ranking that matters the last one. The Sooners have a long way to go to get to that point and have a difficult matchup coming this weekend against Texas. If they can hold off the Longhorns and move to 6-0, they’ll have cleared one of the major hurdles they’ll face in 2021.

The fact of the matter is the Sooners need to keep winning. If they go undefeated, Oklahoma will find itself in the College Football Playoff. They’re too good a team to leave out.

