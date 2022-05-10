Where Oklahoma and the rest of the Big 12 fall in USA TODAY Sports’ latest 1-131 re-rank

The start of the 2022 college football season is still four months away, but there’s already a ton of optimism about where the Oklahoma Sooners stand. In most circles, the Sooners are seen as the favorites to win the Big 12 and are considered one of the top teams in the country in the preseason.

Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports had the Sooners at No. 4 in his post-spring power rankings. So did Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

In Paul Myerburg’s latest 1-131 re-rank, which he also does during the college football season, the Sooners came in at No. 5 behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Michigan Wolverines.

In the Big 12, the Sooners are one of four teams inside the top 25 and only five teams break the top 50. Kansas, who’s regularly been a bottom dweller in the NCAA re-rank is getting some positive attention. They’re still outside the top 100, but have it within reach at No. 104.

Let’s take a look at how the Big 12 stacks up in the latest 1-131 re-rank.

5. Oklahoma Sooners

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

15. Baylor Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball during Saturday’s spring finale at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

25. Kansas State Wildcats

Dec 31, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

35. Texas Longhorns

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022. Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

51. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) runs the ball for a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

56. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

67. TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) chases down TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) at Jack Trice Stadium. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

72. West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

104. Kansas Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 23: Head coach Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks prepares to walk out of the tunnel with his team before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

