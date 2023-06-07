Where Oklahoma’s been ranked in every preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll since 2000

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the more consistent teams since the turn of the century. While it hasn’t resulted in as many national championships as others, Oklahoma’s reputation has had them inside the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll every preseason.

The Sooners have started the season in the top five of the coaches poll 16 times since 2000. 10 of those seasons, the Sooners finished the season outside the top five. On three of those 10 occasions where Oklahoma finished outside the top five, the Sooners closed the season ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Three times since 2000 have the Oklahoma Sooners started the season outside the top five and finished in the top five.

There have only been three seasons in which the Oklahoma Sooners were unranked in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, including the 2022 season.

If preseason power rankings are any indication, the Sooners will likely keep their preseason coaches’ poll inclusion streak going in 2023. National analysts are optimistic about the Sooners improving upon their 2022 season, but time will tell.

Here’s a look at where Oklahoma started and finished each season since 2000 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

2000

02 Dec 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates with an orange in hand after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 27-24 during the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma will play for the national championship at the Orange Bowl. Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 20

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 1

Record: 13-0 – Big 12 champions, National Champions

2001

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6

Record: 11-2

2002

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 5

Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions

2003

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 1

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3

Record: 12-2

2004

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 2

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3

Record: 12-1 – Big 12 champions

2005

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 5

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 22

Record: 8-4

2006

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 5

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 11

Record: 11-3 – Big 12 champions

2007

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 8

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 8

Record: 11-3 – Big 12 champions

2008

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 5

Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions

2009

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3

End of season Coaches Poll: UNRANKED

Record 8-5

2010

Nov 6, 2010; College Station, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back DeMarco Murray (7) dives over Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Trent Hunter (1) and linebacker Michael Hodges (37) for a touchdown during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 8

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6

Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions

2011

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 1

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 15

Record: 12-2

2012

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 15

Record: 10-3 – Big 12 champions

2013

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 15

Record: 11-2

2014

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3

End of season Coaches Poll: UNRANKED

Record: 8-5

2015

Nov 14, 2015; Waco, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Samaje Perine (32) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Bob Stoops against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 19

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 5

Record: 11-2 – Big 12 champions

2016

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3

Record: 11-2 – Big 12 champions

2017

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 8

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3

Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions

2018

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 5

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 4

Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions

2019

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6

Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions

2020

Nov 21, 2020; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) leaps past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 6

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6

Record: 9-2 – Big 12 champions

2021

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3

End of season Coaches Poll: No. 10

Record: 11-2

2022

Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 9

End of season Coaches Poll: UNRANKED

Record: 6-7

