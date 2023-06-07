Where Oklahoma’s been ranked in every preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll since 2000
The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the more consistent teams since the turn of the century. While it hasn’t resulted in as many national championships as others, Oklahoma’s reputation has had them inside the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll every preseason.
The Sooners have started the season in the top five of the coaches poll 16 times since 2000. 10 of those seasons, the Sooners finished the season outside the top five. On three of those 10 occasions where Oklahoma finished outside the top five, the Sooners closed the season ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Three times since 2000 have the Oklahoma Sooners started the season outside the top five and finished in the top five.
There have only been three seasons in which the Oklahoma Sooners were unranked in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, including the 2022 season.
If preseason power rankings are any indication, the Sooners will likely keep their preseason coaches’ poll inclusion streak going in 2023. National analysts are optimistic about the Sooners improving upon their 2022 season, but time will tell.
Here’s a look at where Oklahoma started and finished each season since 2000 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
2000
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 20
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 1
Record: 13-0 – Big 12 champions, National Champions
2001
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6
Record: 11-2
2002
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 5
Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions
2003
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 1
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3
Record: 12-2
2004
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 2
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3
Record: 12-1 – Big 12 champions
2005
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 5
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 22
Record: 8-4
2006
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 5
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 11
Record: 11-3 – Big 12 champions
2007
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 8
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 8
Record: 11-3 – Big 12 champions
2008
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 5
Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions
2009
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3
End of season Coaches Poll: UNRANKED
Record 8-5
2010
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 8
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6
Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions
2011
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 1
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 15
Record: 12-2
2012
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 15
Record: 10-3 – Big 12 champions
2013
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 15
Record: 11-2
2014
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3
End of season Coaches Poll: UNRANKED
Record: 8-5
2015
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 19
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 5
Record: 11-2 – Big 12 champions
2016
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3
Record: 11-2 – Big 12 champions
2017
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 8
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 3
Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions
2018
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 5
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 4
Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions
2019
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 4
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6
Record: 12-2 – Big 12 champions
2020
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 6
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 6
Record: 9-2 – Big 12 champions
2021
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 3
End of season Coaches Poll: No. 10
Record: 11-2
2022
Preseason Coaches Poll: No. 9
End of season Coaches Poll: UNRANKED
Record: 6-7
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.