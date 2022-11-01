Where are Oklahoma and the Big 12 headed in USA TODAY Sports latest Bowl Projections?

At this point through the Big 12 schedule, the TCU Horned Frogs are the last team in the conference with a shot at playing for a national championship. Though they don’t have a ranked team on the remainder of their schedule, the Big 12 championship, assuming they get there unscathed, will be the last shot for the Horned Frogs to stake their claim to a College Football Playoff spot.

The reality is the Horned Frogs may need a lot of help to get to the playoff. As USA TODAY Sports’ Eddie Timanus described in his week nine overreactions, the Horned Frogs’ schedule doesn’t do them any favors.

As for the Horned Frogs, they handled their business at West Virginia, but their non-conference achievements are unexceptional and the remainder of their Big 12 slate affords them no opportunities for top-tier wins except possibly on championship weekend. Would the résumé of an unbeaten ACC or Big 12 champion automatically be viewed as superior to, say, a one-loss SEC or Big Ten runner-up, or a 12-1 Oregon team with only that season-opening loss to Georgia marring a clean Pac-12 record? – Timanus, USA TODAY Sports

Being undefeated may not be enough for TCU. They’ll need to be impressive down the stretch and in the Big 12 title game, which would be their last shot at a ranked win before the playoff committee decides which teams will vie for the national championship.

Elsewhere, USA TODAY Sports Erick Smith projected seven Big 12 teams to land in bowl games this season. Let’s take a look at who’s going bowling.

First Responders Bowl: Baylor vs. Missouri

Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Weston Wright (70) attempts to block Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This is not where the defending Big 12 champions expected to be, but life’s full of disappointments. They get to take on Missouri for the first time since a 42-39 Bears win in 2011.

Story continues

[listicle id=74606]

[listicle id=74590]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. Iowa

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks takes the field for the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Please tell me Jalon Daniels is back for this one. A matchup between an explosive Kansas offense and Iowa, which features one of the best defenses in the country, would provide an intriguing storyline heading into the contest.

Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Two beloved sons of Oklahoma square off as Brent Venables and Shane Beamer meet on the football field for the Sooners and Gamecocks.

Texas Bowl: Texas vs. Arkansas

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Southwest Conference is reborn for a week as Texas and Arkansas would be pitted against one another for the 80th time in the teams’ histories.

Cheez-It Bowl: Kansas State vs. North Carolina State

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past running back Deuce Vaughn (22) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Both defenses allow just 17 points per game, but Kansas State has the more consistent offense.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. UCLA

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) gestures before a play during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

This one has a chance to provide some fireworks, with both Oklahoma State and UCLA averaging 39 points per game. Defense optional.

Sugar Bowl: TCU vs. Alabama

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) scores a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

These two teams haven’t played since 1975, but TCU holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series. This would be a fun test for the Horned Frogs to close out the first season of the Sonny Dykes era.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire