Where is Oklahoma in the 247Sports team rankings ahead of the early signing period?
Starting Wednesday Dec. 21, the Oklahoma Sooners will begin to officially welcome their 2023 recruiting class to the crimson and cream.
The next wave of Oklahoma Sooners will sign their national letters of intent. Many will finalize their commitments during the early signing period, which runs through Dec. 23, and a few will wait until February’s national signing day.
The Oklahoma Sooners are still looking to close strong on several recruitments. Though Peyton Bowen and Tausili Akana look like they’re trending to Oklahoma, nothing’s final until it’s final. Getting their signatures would be huge for Oklahoma’s future.
Then there’s David Hicks. The guy that many thought was heading to Norman until a surprise commitment to Texas A&M. The Sooners are still in pursuit of the five-star defensive tackle, but it’s more likely that Hicks signs with the Aggies.
Like the 2022 class did, the 2023 recruiting class will be huge toward building the foundation of Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. Let’s take a look at where things stand in the 2023 team recruiting rankings at 247Sports ahead of the opening of the early signing period.
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: S Caleb Downs (No. 6)
Georgia Bulldogs
Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: CB A.J. Harris (No. 32)
Miami Hurricanes
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: CB Cormani McClain (No. 2)
Texas Longhorns
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: QB Arch Manning (No. 2)
LSU Tigers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: OT Zalance Heard (No. 28)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit (for now): S Peyton Bowen (No. 14)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Top Commit: WR Brandon Inniss (No. 29)
Oklahoma Sooners
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Top Commit: QB Jackson Arnold (No. 7)
Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: QB Nicholas Iamaleava (No. 4)
Clemson Tigers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: DT Peter Woods (No. 33)
Florida Gators
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: QB Jaden Rashada (No. 56)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: OT J’ven Williams (No. 30)
USC Trojans
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: QB Malachi Nelson (No. 3)
Oregon Ducks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: WR Jurion Dickey (No. 15)
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: DT David Hicks (No. 9)
TCU Horned Frogs
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: DL Markis Deal (No. 129)
South Carolina Gamecocks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: OL Markee Anderson (No. 128)
Florida State Seminoles
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: WR Hykeem Williams (No. 27)
Michigan Wolverines
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: EDGE Enow Etta (No. 116)
Arkansas Razorbacks
a Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN 300 Commits: 6
Top Commit: CB Jaylon Braxton (No. 135)
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: OT Spencer Fano (No. 149)
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: S Jordan Sanford (No. 234)
Baylor Bears
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: QB Austin Novosad (No. 119)
Iowa Hawkeyes
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: OT Kadyn Proctor (No. 12)
North Carolina Tar Heels
S Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Top Commit: WR Chris Culliver (No. 202)
