Where is Oklahoma in the 247Sports team rankings ahead of the early signing period?

Starting Wednesday Dec. 21, the Oklahoma Sooners will begin to officially welcome their 2023 recruiting class to the crimson and cream.

The next wave of Oklahoma Sooners will sign their national letters of intent. Many will finalize their commitments during the early signing period, which runs through Dec. 23, and a few will wait until February’s national signing day.

The Oklahoma Sooners are still looking to close strong on several recruitments. Though Peyton Bowen and Tausili Akana look like they’re trending to Oklahoma, nothing’s final until it’s final. Getting their signatures would be huge for Oklahoma’s future.

Then there’s David Hicks. The guy that many thought was heading to Norman until a surprise commitment to Texas A&M. The Sooners are still in pursuit of the five-star defensive tackle, but it’s more likely that Hicks signs with the Aggies.

Like the 2022 class did, the 2023 recruiting class will be huge toward building the foundation of Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. Let’s take a look at where things stand in the 2023 team recruiting rankings at 247Sports ahead of the opening of the early signing period.

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: S Caleb Downs (No. 6)

Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: CB A.J. Harris (No. 32)

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: CB Cormani McClain (No. 2)

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: QB Arch Manning (No. 2)

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: OT Zalance Heard (No. 28)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit (for now): S Peyton Bowen (No. 14)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Top Commit: WR Brandon Inniss (No. 29)

Oklahoma Sooners

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Top Commit: QB Jackson Arnold (No. 7)

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: QB Nicholas Iamaleava (No. 4)

Clemson Tigers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: DT Peter Woods (No. 33)

Florida Gators

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: QB Jaden Rashada (No. 56)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: OT J’ven Williams (No. 30)

USC Trojans

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: QB Malachi Nelson (No. 3)

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: WR Jurion Dickey (No. 15)

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: DT David Hicks (No. 9)

TCU Horned Frogs

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: DL Markis Deal (No. 129)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: OL Markee Anderson (No. 128)

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: WR Hykeem Williams (No. 27)

Michigan Wolverines

Helmet

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: EDGE Enow Etta (No. 116)

Arkansas Razorbacks

a Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN 300 Commits: 6

Top Commit: CB Jaylon Braxton (No. 135)

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: OT Spencer Fano (No. 149)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: S Jordan Sanford (No. 234)

Baylor Bears

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: QB Austin Novosad (No. 119)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: OT Kadyn Proctor (No. 12)

North Carolina Tar Heels

S Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Top Commit: WR Chris Culliver (No. 202)

