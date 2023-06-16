Where Oklahoma’s 2024 5-Star targets landed in the latest On3 rankings update

The Sooners are in the midst of their biggest month on the recruiting trail. Last weekend they hosted five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri and a number of other prospects on an official visit. Things don’t slow down a bit for Brent Venables and his staff this weekend with the Champ U BBQ.

At this year’s Champ U, the Sooners are hosting three of On3’s five-stars in David Stone, Terry Bussey, and Dominick McKinley.

The Sooners are hoping their efforts can help them build upon what was a top five recruiting class in 2023. If they’re able to land Stone and another five-star player, it will be a great start. But they’ve got to hit these official visits out of the park this weekend in Norman.

As the Oklahoma Sooners put their best foot forward for their highly regarded prospects this weekend, let’s take a look at where the Sooners’ five-star targets landed in On3’s most recent rankings update.

Williams Nwaneri, DL

Previous Ranking: 6

New Ranking: 3

Offer Date: June 13, 2022

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Oklahoma 79.9%, Missouri 4.3%

The Oklahoma Sooners have made a strong push for On3 5-star + EDGE Williams Nwaneri. So much of how this recruiting cycle is viewed depends on how well Oklahoma closes with a player like Nwaneri. The Sooners need difference makers on the defensive line for their move to the SEC, and Nwaneri’s size and ability provide the chance to be great.

David Stone, DT

Previous Ranking: 11

New Ranking: 11

Offer Date: June 12, 2021

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Oklahoma 79.7%, Michigan State 14.8%

David Stone is the big fish in the 2024 recruiting cycle for the Oklahoma Sooners. The top interior defensive line prospect in the nation has been courted by the Sooners for a long time. Officially visiting OU for the ChampU BBQ, this is the time for Oklahoma to make their big push.

Terry Bussey, ATH

Previous Ranking: 30

New Ranking: 17

Offer Date: Sept 24, 2022

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Texas A&M 90.7%, Texas 3.8%, Oklahoma 1.6%

The Oklahoma Sooners will host Terry Bussey this weekend. The No. 1 athlete in the country projects as as wide receiver at the next level and he’s got the ability to be a difference maker at the Power Five level.

Bryant Wesco, WR

Previous Ranking: 31

New Ranking: 18

Offer Date: Jan. 21, 2022

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Committed to Clemson

Bryant Wesco’s commitment to the Clemson Tigers took a lot of people by surprise. As we saw with Peyton Bowen last year, don’t sleep on the Oklahoma Sooners if they’ve got a player they want.

Kobe Black, CB

Previous Ranking: 18

New Ranking: 22

Offer Date: Jan. 21, 2022

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Texas 89.1%, Texas A&M 3.8%

The Texas schools have seemingly cornered the market for Kobe Black, but Oklahoma is still among the schools that have a chance in this recruitment. The Sooners just hosted Black on his official visit this past weekend.

Dominick, McKinley, DL

Previous Ranking: 19

New Ranking: 24

Offer Date: Jan. 5, 2023

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: LSU 82.5%, Oklahoma 3.4%

Dominick McKinley is scheduled for an official visit the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend. And that could change everything for the elite interior defensive lineman. LSU is the heavy favorite for the in-state native, but Brent Venables and Todd Bates could make some noise at the Champ U BBQ.

