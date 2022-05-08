Where is Ohio State in USA TODAY’s post-spring college football top 25?

Despite what many others would have you believe, college football — and Ohio State football specifically — is the best time of the year. And while the Buckeyes won’t be running out of the tunnel in the venerable “Horseshoe” for another few months, the game of college football is a year-round speculative and newsworthy one.

To that end, we’re sure to see many, many more early top 25 opinions between now and when we first see the games come to television and streaming devices near you, and we’re sure to put a few out there ourselves.

In fact, our mothership, USA TODAY, has its latest top 25 look after spring ball, and you can bet Ohio State is up among the adult table at the front of the room once again.

But where? What about Ohio State’s Big Ten brethren, and other blue-bloods we normally see at or near the top of the sport? Here’s a look at USA TODAY’s Erick Smith and his post-spring college football top 25 in least to greatest order.

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

Not Ranked

Last Season’s Record

7-6 (4-4)

UCLA Bruins

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins placekickers Luke Akers (99), Nicholas Barr-Mira (2), Ari Libenson (96), and RJ Lopez (93) pose during the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Rose Bowl. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 22 (-2)

Last Season’s Record

8-4 (6-3)

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 24 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

10-3 (5-3)

Pittsburgh Panthers

Nov. 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) and defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17), and wide receiver Will Gipson (14) celebrate after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

Not Ranked

Last Season’s Record

11-3 (7-1)

Arkansas Razorbacks

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 19 (+2)

Last Season’s Record

9-4 (4-4)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State Football 2020 schedule: Ranking the games by difficulty

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 20 (No Change)

Last Season’s Record

7-6 (4-5)

Houston Cougars

Oct. 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver KeSean Carter (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at TDECU Stadium. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 16 (-3)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (8-0)

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during first half action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 17 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (7-2)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 15 (-2)

Last Season’s Record

11-3 (7-1)

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct. 30, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 12 (-4)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (8-1)

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 11 (-4)

Last Season’s Record

9-4 (6-3)

Oregon Ducks

LOOK. Oregon Ducks reveals uniform combination for Ohio State game.

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles poses with a rose during the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Levi’s Stadium. Oregon defeated Utah 37-15 to earn a Rose Bowl berth. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 18 (+4)

Last Season’s Record

10-4 (7-2)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 9 (-4)

Last Season’s Record

11-2

Baylor Bears

Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 14 (+2)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (7-2)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 10 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

10-4 (7-2)

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

Not Ranked

Last Season’s Record

9-3 (6-2)

BYU Cougars

Oct. 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs in for a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 13 (+4)

Last Season’s Record

10-3

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 5 (-3)

Last Season’s Record

8-4 (4-4)

Michigan Wolverines

J.J. McCarthy adds more fuel to the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 8 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (8-1)

Utah Utes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 7 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

10-4 (8-1)

Clemson Tigers

Ohio State football: The only 8 teams to beat OSU under Meyer and Day

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 4 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

10-3 (6-2)

Oklahoma Sooners

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners’ placekicker Gabe Brkic (47) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 5 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (7-2)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football with 7 players on PFF's top ten returning for 2022

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 2 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (8-1)

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds the National Championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 3 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

14-1 (8-0)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 1 (No Change)

Last Season’s Record

13-2 (7-1)

