Where is Ohio State in study of largest college football fanbases?

If you’ve followed us for any duration of time at all, then you know what we always say; Ohio State football turns on television sets.

And it’s true. The Buckeyes are often slotted in networks’ game of the week slots because they want to get the most rating they can. Ratings often reflect that took with OSU’s games more often than not appearing at or near the top of the most-watched college football games annually.

So, it sure feels like Ohio State has a bigger fanbase than almost every other program, but there really wasn’t a study to look at to confirm. Until now.

Self-proclaimed strategy analyst Tony Altimore underwent a process to analyze the fanbases of all 130 FBS teams and the Buckeye Nation ended up representing very, very well.

In fact, 50% of the entire fanbase was surprisingly made up of the top sixteen teams. And that’s what we’re going to focus on here. Here are the top 50% that make up the top sixteen FBS fanbases in college football from No. 16 down to No. 1.

We have a good feeling you are going to like it.

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

Auburn Tigers (SEC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

Syracuse Orange (ACC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.45 million

Texas A&M (SEC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.87 million

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.99 million

LSU Tigers (SEC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.02 million

USC Trojans (Pac-12)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.46 million

Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.57 million

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.34 million

Oregon Ducks (Pac-12)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.54 million

Florida Gators (SEC)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.89 million

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.26 million

Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.36 million

Texas Longhorns (Big 12)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

7.82 million

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

8.21 million

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

11.26 million

