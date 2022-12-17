Where Ohio State stands with the last of its top 2023 recruiting targets heading into the early signing period

We are just a few days away from the start of the early signing period for college football, and Ohio State still has some priority targets for the 2023 recruiting cycle that it hopes to land. As it stands, the Buckeyes have a total of 20 verbal commitments it should — barring any drama — get to put pen to paper on Wednesday, but the program is hoping that number grows by a few.

We know of three high-priority targets the Buckeyes are still working on, and here’s the latest of where each stands as we get into the eleventh hour in the high-stakes game and unpredictable nature of big-time college football recruiting.

Ohio State has the No. 7 overall class as it stands right now according to the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, and it looks like a locked-in top ten class that could vault into the top five, but there are sure to be some twists and turns the rest of the way.

Here is where things stand with the three remaining priority targets for the Ohio State football recruiting class of 2023.

Damon Wilson, 5-star Edge Rusher

5-star EDGE Damon Wilson will visit Ohio State for their rivalry showdown with Michigan on November 26th📍 Details from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/KEbhL0FJHB pic.twitter.com/HVTxU5m6uL — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 12, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 230-pounds

From: Venice | Venice, FL

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 2 rated EDGE and No. 13 overall

Where Things Stand

Things were looking good for Ohio State after Wilson’s official visit in late November for “The Game,” so much so that 247Sports Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, crystal balled the Southwest Florida native to the Buckeyes. Since then, however, Wilson appears to be trending toward Georgia. It’s not a done deal, and you never say never with the Larry Johnson factor involved, but this might be one that gets away.

Our Prediction | Georgia Bulldogs ⇓

Matayo Uiagalelei, 5-star Edge Rusher

BREAKING: Five-Star Egde Matayo Uiagalelei is down to 3️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 265 Edge from Bellflower, CA is ranked as a Top 25 Player in the ‘23 Class. Younger brother of Former Five-Star QB DJ Uiagalelei.https://t.co/hLYdoouvWp pic.twitter.com/xY8IRLbcmM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 5-inches, 265-pounds

From: St. John Bosco | Bellflower, CA

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 5 rated EDGE and No. 31 overall

Where Things Stand

Ohio State is right in the thick of a three-horse race here between his finalists OSU, Oregon, and USC. At one point, it sure looked like the little brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and his father had the Buckeyes at No. 1, but the resurgence of USC under Lincoln Riley, and the unknown of where older brother will go, has things wide open here. I wouldn’t be surprised for OSU to land him, but it sure feels like a hometown lean here as of late, and we also shouldn’t sleep on Oregon on the west coast.

Our Prediction | USC Trojans ⇓

Jamarion Wilcox, 3-star Running Back

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 5-foot, 7-inches, 195-pounds

From: South Paulding | Douglasville, GA

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 36 rated RB and No. 543 overall

Where Things Stand

Ohio State is a late entrance into the race for the Georgia native. OSU’s offer came just about a month ago and it was enough to land the Buckeyes in Wilcox’s top four which includes Clemson, Kentucky, and Auburn. But it might be too little too late. We’ve been surprised before though, so we’ll wait and see.

Our Prediction | Kentucky Wildcats ⇓

NEXT … One More to Watch

Kayin Lee, 4-star cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 5-foot, 11-inches, 185-pounds

From: Cedar Grove | Ellenwood, GA

247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 25 rated CB and No. 209 overall

Where Things Stand

Lee pledged his commitment to Ohio State early in the summer and we thought that was that. Here recently, however, Auburn has been working hard to flip the 4-star corner. He went on an official visit just recently and has been seen wearing Auburn gear. Hugh Freeze being named the head coach for the Tigers seems to be having an impact with both fanbases claiming Lee is headed to their program. A tweet seemed to reaffirm Lee’s commitment to Ohio State a few days ago with plans to enroll early, but we’ll have to wait and see how the drama unfolds on Wednesday. It should be noted that Lee still has his OSU commitment pinned on Twitter and is listed as an OSU commit still.

Our Prediction | Ohio State ⇑

