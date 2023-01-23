Where each Ohio State signee landed on ESPN’s final 2023 recruiting rank update
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that certainly is the case with ESPN and the 2023 Ohio State football recruiting class.
There are certain aspects that prospect evaluators like over others, and that is why you see plenty of disparity between the major recruiting services. One might like a prospect much more than the other but it still gives you a good idea of how much potential the player has.
Now that the high school season is over and the all-star games have been played, ESPN made their final update to their class of 2023 rankings. Find out below where each Buckeye signee was ranked in their top 300 and a quick takeaway of the rankings.
No. 34 - Wide receiver Brandon Inniss
🤩🤩 Congratulations to @Gatorade Florida Football Player of the Year Brandon Inniss from @AH__Athletics 🤩🤩#GatoradePartner #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/8fOf5q12tS
— FHSAA (@FHSAA) January 12, 2023
No. 43 - Cornerback Jermaine Matthews
Mixtape of the Year 🫣🔥 pic.twitter.com/5cxI5Z5puy
— Jermaine Mathews Jr (@Jr2Maine) December 3, 2022
No. 64 - Offensive tackle Luke Montgomery
— Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) January 8, 2023
No. 67 - Wide receiver Noah Rogers
5️⃣✌🏾…🔴🌰 pic.twitter.com/V3QaANGPsg
— Noah Rogers (@noah1rogers) December 8, 2022
No. 87 - Defensive tackle Jason Moore
Jason Moore '23 named Gatorade Player-of-the-Year in football in the state of Maryland. His brother (Justin '19) received the same award in hoops his senior year. Congrats! (Sports Illustrated photo). pic.twitter.com/xQwtYSSJif
— DeMatha Catholic High School (@DeMathaCatholic) January 6, 2023
No. 99 - Tight end Jelani Thurman
If you wanna know where I am. I’m in the lab
— Jelani Thurman (@jelani3345) January 9, 2023
No. 149 - Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt
Ohio State CB signee Calvin Simpson-Hunt attached to WR Jaedn Skeet. pic.twitter.com/UbE7eLTAxt
— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023
No. 174 - Offensive guard Joshua Padilla
🫵🏾 Welcome to The Brotherhood!! @JoshuaPadilla66 https://t.co/GnrUCi47QH pic.twitter.com/Ya7JRkNqAS
— Erin Dunston (@e_dunston) December 21, 2022
No. - 197 Defensive end Joshua Mickens
Ohio St signee Josh Mickens twitchy coming off the edge at @AABonNBC @LettermenRow https://t.co/BeLdmmPKSg pic.twitter.com/FoYoJowfBN
— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 4, 2023
N0. 241 - Wide receiver Carnell Tate
We recently asked @carnelltate_ which recent @OhioStateFB WR his game most resembles.
His answer: @MarvHarrisonJr ⬇️ https://t.co/0rBvjYo5vn pic.twitter.com/emDWfyYJw7
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 17, 2023
No. 255 - Safety Malik Hartford
At Best Damn Media we love to give the fans what they want! By request from the fans, let’s take a look at Ohio State’s Viral Star @MalikHartford #2 Player in Ohio pic.twitter.com/Vkm8HRl6VB
— Ron James🌰 (@2_Tees) January 22, 2023
No. 265 - Linebacker Arvell Reese
🫵🏾 Welcome to The Brotherhood!! @arvxll https://t.co/uJNzh7mySv pic.twitter.com/aslbJ4224w
— Erin Dunston (@e_dunston) December 21, 2022
Takeaways
Too low
Let’s start off with Carnell Tate — the receiver is criminally too low. Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt also isn’t high enough. Both of these signees will outplay this ranking.
Missing
Nowhere to be found in quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. That’s a big miss by ESPN’s scouting department.
