Where each Ohio State signee landed on ESPN’s final 2023 recruiting rank update

Michael Chen
·3 min read

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that certainly is the case with ESPN and the 2023 Ohio State football recruiting class.

There are certain aspects that prospect evaluators like over others, and that is why you see plenty of disparity between the major recruiting services. One might like a prospect much more than the other but it still gives you a good idea of how much potential the player has.

Now that the high school season is over and the all-star games have been played, ESPN made their final update to their class of 2023 rankings. Find out below where each Buckeye signee was ranked in their top 300 and a quick takeaway of the rankings.

No. 34 - Wide receiver Brandon Inniss

No. 43 - Cornerback Jermaine Matthews

No. 64 - Offensive tackle Luke Montgomery

No. 67 - Wide receiver Noah Rogers

No. 87 - Defensive tackle Jason Moore

No. 99 - Tight end Jelani Thurman

No. 149 - Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt

No. 174 - Offensive guard Joshua Padilla

No. - 197 Defensive end Joshua Mickens

N0. 241 - Wide receiver Carnell Tate

No. 255 - Safety Malik Hartford

No. 265 - Linebacker Arvell Reese

Takeaways

Too low

Let’s start off with Carnell Tate — the receiver is criminally too low. Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt also isn’t high enough. Both of these signees will outplay this ranking.

Missing

Nowhere to be found in quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. That’s a big miss by ESPN’s scouting department.

