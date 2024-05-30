Where Ohio State ranks in On3’s post spring top 25 college football rankings
Headed into the 2024 college football season many experts and analysts around the college football landscape have high expectations for Ohio State to be among the best teams in the country.
Most preseason college football rankings currently feature Georgia and Ohio State at the top in some order. This includes Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt who currently ranks the Buckeyes at No. 1, and USA Today’s Paul Myerberg who put the Bulldogs at the top spot in his latest rankings.
On Monday, On3 college football columnist, Jesse Simonton, released his post-spring, post-portal top 25 rankings where he ranked Ohio State at No.2 and had this to say about the Buckeyes.
“The Buckeyes are the undisputed 2024 off-season champions, but that won’t mean anything if Ryan Day can’t capitalize on an all-in season this fall. Ohio State is loaded after returning every standout off a Top 5 defense, plus adding the likes of All-American safety Caleb Downs and All-SEC tailback Quinshon Judkins. Interestingly, Day decided not to name Will Howard the team’s starter exiting spring practice, and while the Kansas State transfer remains the likeliest option, Devin Brown and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin will continue to compete at the start of fall camp.”
Simonton’s analysis is spot on as the as there’s no doubt Ohio State has the talent to contend for the Big Ten crown and a national championship. The question now becomes if the Buckeyes can get the job done.
