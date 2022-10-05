Where is Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in the Heisman race after Week 5?

Winning a Heisman Trophy puts an athlete in a very, very exclusive club. Not only that, but it punches your ticket to the “Heisman House” commercials, so there’s that too.

Ohio State has a long history of Heisman Trophies won, tied for the most of any program with Notre Dame and Oklahoma in fact with seven each. Sorry USC, Reggie Bush took the Trojans’ total down to six after he was stripped of his.

This year the Buckeyes have another Heisman hopeful in quarterback C.J. Stroud. He was one of the frontrunners for the bronze statue in the preseason and nothing has happened to change that really. In fact, Stroud is thought to be the favorite as it stands right now, but there’s still a lot of season left.

Each week, we like to check in on the updated odds and performances of the players that are on the shortlist to stiff-arm the competition and take arguably the most coveted individual award in all of American sports home.

Stroud has been at or near the top so far this season, but after a week in which he wasn’t really asked to do much, where is Stroud now after Week 5? Here are the updated odds according to BetMGM, and last week’s performances of the top guys to compare it all.

Where do you think Stroud should fall at this point in the season?

Cameron Rising, QB (Utah) and Will Anderson Jr, LB (Alabama)

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) gets ready for the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+5000

Stats Last Week

Will Anderson | 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Cameron Rising | 19-of-25 for 199 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 7 rushes for 73 yards, 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

Will Anderson | 12 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 INT

Cameron Rising | 95-of-139 for 1,153 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 23 rushes for 189 yards, 1 TD

Sam Hartman, QB (Wake Forest), Spencer Sanders, QB (Oklahoma State, Jalon Daniels, QB (Kansas)

Story continues

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+4000

Stats Last Week

Sam Hartman | 22-of-34, 234 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Spencer Sanders | 20-of-29, 181 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jalon Daniels | 7-of-14, 93 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 8 rushes for 9 yards, 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

Sam Hartman | 86-of-134, 1,196 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs

Spencer Sanders | 82-of-124, 1,097 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT

Jalon Daniels | 73-of-107, 983 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 46 rushes for 329 yards, 5 TDs

Drake Maye, QB (North Carolina)

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+3300

Stats Last Week

26-of-36, 363 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 13 rushes for 73 yards, 2 TDs

2022 Stats So Far

115-of-165, 1,594 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT, 52 rushes for 255 yards, 3 TDs

DJ Uiagalelei, QB (Clemson)

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) carries the ball up the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+2500

Stats Last Week

21-of-30 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT. 14 rushes for 73 yards, 2 TDs

2022 Stats So Far

104-of-159 for 1,242 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT. 55 rushes for 242 yards, 3 TDs

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Alabama), Stetson Bennett, QB (Georgia)

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+2000

Stats Last Week

Jahmyr Gibbs | 18 rushes for 206 yards, 2 TDs, 2 rec for 20 yards

Stetson Bennett | 24-of-43, 312 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT,

2022 Stats So Far

Jahmyr Gibbs | 43 rushes for 378 yards, 3 TDs, 19 rec for 207 yards, 3 TDs

Stetson Bennett | 116-of-167, 1,536 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 18 rushers for 42 yards, 4 TDs

Blake Corum, RB (Michigan)

Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+1800

Stats Last Week

29 rushes for 133 yards, 1 TD, 2 rec for 9 yards

2022 Stats So Far

93 rushes for 611 yards, 10 TDs, 4 rec for 20 yards

Adrian Martinez, QB (Kansas State)

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+1400

Stats Last Week

12-of-19 for 116 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 12 rushes for 171 yards, 3 TDs

2022 Stats So Far

74-of-119 for 654 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 72 rushes for 469 yards, 9 TDs

Hendon Hooker, QB (Tennessee)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during Tennessee’s football game against Akron in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+1300

Stats Last Week

22-of-28 for 349 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 13 rushes for 112 yards, 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

81-of-113 for 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INT, 35 rushes for 175 yards, 3 TDs

Bryce Young, QB (Alabama)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+900

Stats Last Week

7-of-13 for 173 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 rushes for 2 yards, 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

90-of-134 for 1,202 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs, 18 rushes for 154 yards, 3 TDs

Caleb Williams, USC

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (2) at Reser Stadium. Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+400

Stats Last Week

27-of-37 for 348 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 8 rushes for 44 yards, 1 TD

2022 Stats So Far

107-of-159 for 1,402 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 44 rushes for 144 yards, 3 TDs

C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State)

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reads the defense during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds

+150

Stats Last Week

13-of-22 for 154 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

2022 Stats So Far

92-of-134 for 1,376 yards, 18 TDs, 2 INTs

[listicle id=97833]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire