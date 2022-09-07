Where Ohio State would have been in proposed 12-team playoff model if in place since 2014
College football is back, and with it, we’re able to turn on some high-definition video of YOUR Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are looking to make another run at the College Football Playoff, and it all got underway last weekend with a big win over a top-five Notre Dame team.
The current model of the CFP was dropped into play for the 2014 season, and the Buckeyes decided to mess around and win the inaugural event after squeaking into the four-team field as the No. 4 seed. Since then, OSU has made the Playoff four out of the eight total years.
But what if the field expanded? Check that, the field is expanding based on recent news of the Playoff moving to 12-teams as early as 2024, but no later than 2026 — at least for now.
Where would Ohio State have slotted into those eight years if the Playoff had been a 12-team dance party with college football disco balls and confetti since the doors opened back in 2014?
We did the homework for you, and this is how it would have looked with what we know. But first, the following criteria have emerged as the framework.
NEXT … The reported criteria surrounding CFP expansion
Criteria for the proposed future 12-team College Football Playoff format
Some key points on CFP expansion: The four highest-ranked conference champs will receive a first-round bye. Also, the other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either ON CAMPUS or at sites designated by the higher-seeded school.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 2, 2022
Working Criteria for the future College Football Playoff
Automatic bids to the top six conference champions as determined by the CFP rankings.
A first-round bye would be awarded to the top four CFP-ranked conference champions.
There is no path for an independent to do any better than a No. 5 seed under the current proposal because those teams cannot be a conference champion (sorry Notre Dame).
Higher seeded teams in the first round (non-bye) games will host at their home field or location of their choice (for instance an indoor dome as opposed to an outdoor venue).
NEXT … How it would have all looked since 2014
2014 Season
Nov 21, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during warmups prior to the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. Alabama
2. Oregon
3. Florida State
4. Ohio State
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Baylor*
6. TCU
7. Mississippi State
8. Michigan State
9. Ole Miss
10. Arizona
11. Kansas State
12. Boise State*
The Matchups
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Baylor winner vs. No. 4 Ohio State
No. 11 Kansas State at No. 6 TCU winner vs. No. 3 Florida State
No. 10 Arizona at No. 7 Mississippi State winner vs. No. 2 Oregon
No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 8 Michigan State winner vs. No. 1 Alabama
What Actually Happened
1. Alabama
2. Oregon
3. Florida State
4. Ohio State
2015 Season
Alabama head coach Nick Saban lifts the championship trophy following the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday, January 11, 2016, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Az. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oklahoma
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Iowa
6. Stanford*
7. Ohio State
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida State
10. North Carolina
11. TCU
12. Houston*
The Matchups
No. 12 Houston at No. 5 Iowa winner vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
No. 11 TCU at No. 6 Stanford winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State
No. 10 North Carolina at No. 7 Ohio State winner vs. No. 2 Alabama
No. 9 Florida State at No. 8 Notre Dame winner vs. No. 1 Clemson
What Actually Happened
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oklahoma
2016 Season
Clemson wide receiver Sean Mac Lain (88) and Darien Rencher jump in the student section after the Tigers beat Alabama 35-31 after the National Championship game on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in 2017. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Washington
4. Penn State
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Ohio State
6. Michigan
7. Oklahoma*
8. Wisconsin
9. USC
10. Colorado
11. Florida State
12. Western Michigan*
The Matchups
No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 5 Ohio State winner vs. 4. Penn State
No. 11 Florida State at. No. 6 Michigan winner vs. 3. Washington
No. 10 Colorado at No. 7 Oklahoma winner vs. 2. Clemson
No. 9 USC at No. 8 Wisconsin winner vs. No. 1 Alabama
What Actually Happened
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Washington
2017 Season
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his game-winning touchdown catch against Georgia during the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Jan. 8, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alabama defeated Georgia in overtime 26-23. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Alabama
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. USC*
9. Penn State
10. Miami
11. Washington
12. UCF*
The Matchups
No. 12 UCF at No. 5 Alabama winner vs. 4. Ohio State
No. 11 Washington at No. 6 Wisconsin winner vs. 3. Georgia
No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Auburn winner vs. 2. Oklahoma
No. 9 Penn State at No. 8 USC winner vs. 1. Clemson
What Actually Happened
1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Georgia
4. Alabama
2018 Season
Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard (76) and running back Darien Rencher (21) join teammates in the alma mater after the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 to win the National Championship after the College Football Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
2018 season
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Michigan
8. UCF*
9. Washington*
10. Florida
11. LSU
12. Penn State
The Matchups
No. 12 Penn State at No. 5 Notre Dame winner vs. 4. Ohio State
No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Georgia vs. winner vs. 3. Oklahoma
No. 10 Florida at No. 7 Michigan winner vs. 2. Clemson
No. 9 Washington at No. 8 UCF winner vs. 1. Alabama
What Actually Happened
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Notre Dame
2019 Season
Jan 18, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU head coach Ed Oregon is presented the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during a celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Credit: Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Georgia
6. Oregon*
7. Baylor
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Memphis*
The Matchups
No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Georgia winner vs. 4. Oklahoma
No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Oregon winner vs. 3. Clemson
No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Baylor winner vs. 2. Ohio State
No. 9 Florida at No. 8 Wisconsin winner vs. 1. LSU
What Actually Happened
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
2020 Season
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan (57) and cornerback Marcus Williamson (21) react after being defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. Cincinnati*
9. Georgia
10. Iowa State
11. Indiana
12. Coastal Carolina*
The Matchups
No. 12 Coastal Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame winner vs. 4. Oklahoma
No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Texas A&M winner vs. 3. Ohio State
No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Florida winner vs. 2. Clemson
No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Cincinnati winner vs. 1. Alabama
What Actually Happened
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
2021 Season
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hoists the national championship trophy. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Cincinnati
4. Baylor
Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma State
10. Michigan State
11. Utah*
12. Pittsburgh*
The Matchups
No. 12 Pittsburgh at No. 5 Georgia winner vs. 4. Baylor
No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Notre Dame winner vs. 3. Cincinnati
No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Ohio State winner vs. 2. Michigan
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 8 Ole Miss winner vs. 1. Alabama
What Actually Happened
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Georgia
4. Cincinnati
[listicle id=95261]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.