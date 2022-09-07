Where Ohio State would have been in proposed 12-team playoff model if in place since 2014

College football is back, and with it, we’re able to turn on some high-definition video of YOUR Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are looking to make another run at the College Football Playoff, and it all got underway last weekend with a big win over a top-five Notre Dame team.

The current model of the CFP was dropped into play for the 2014 season, and the Buckeyes decided to mess around and win the inaugural event after squeaking into the four-team field as the No. 4 seed. Since then, OSU has made the Playoff four out of the eight total years.

But what if the field expanded? Check that, the field is expanding based on recent news of the Playoff moving to 12-teams as early as 2024, but no later than 2026 — at least for now.

Where would Ohio State have slotted into those eight years if the Playoff had been a 12-team dance party with college football disco balls and confetti since the doors opened back in 2014?

We did the homework for you, and this is how it would have looked with what we know. But first, the following criteria have emerged as the framework.

Criteria for the proposed future 12-team College Football Playoff format

Some key points on CFP expansion: The four highest-ranked conference champs will receive a first-round bye. Also, the other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either ON CAMPUS or at sites designated by the higher-seeded school. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 2, 2022

Working Criteria for the future College Football Playoff

Automatic bids to the top six conference champions as determined by the CFP rankings.

A first-round bye would be awarded to the top four CFP-ranked conference champions.

There is no path for an independent to do any better than a No. 5 seed under the current proposal because those teams cannot be a conference champion (sorry Notre Dame).

Higher seeded teams in the first round (non-bye) games will host at their home field or location of their choice (for instance an indoor dome as opposed to an outdoor venue).

2014 Season

Most College Football Playoff appearances by team | Buckeyes Wire

Nov 21, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during warmups prior to the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)



1. Alabama

2. Oregon

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)



5. Baylor*

6. TCU

7. Mississippi State

8. Michigan State

9. Ole Miss

10. Arizona

11. Kansas State

12. Boise State*

The Matchups

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Baylor winner vs. No. 4 Ohio State

No. 11 Kansas State at No. 6 TCU winner vs. No. 3 Florida State

No. 10 Arizona at No. 7 Mississippi State winner vs. No. 2 Oregon

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 8 Michigan State winner vs. No. 1 Alabama

What Actually Happened

1. Alabama

2. Oregon

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

2015 Season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban lifts the championship trophy following the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday, January 11, 2016, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Az. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oklahoma

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)

5. Iowa

6. Stanford*

7. Ohio State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida State

10. North Carolina

11. TCU

12. Houston*

The Matchups

No. 12 Houston at No. 5 Iowa winner vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

No. 11 TCU at No. 6 Stanford winner vs. No. 3 Michigan State

No. 10 North Carolina at No. 7 Ohio State winner vs. No. 2 Alabama

No. 9 Florida State at No. 8 Notre Dame winner vs. No. 1 Clemson

What Actually Happened

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oklahoma

2016 Season

Clemson wide receiver Sean Mac Lain (88) and Darien Rencher jump in the student section after the Tigers beat Alabama 35-31 after the National Championship game on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in 2017. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Washington

4. Penn State

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oklahoma*

8. Wisconsin

9. USC

10. Colorado

11. Florida State

12. Western Michigan*

The Matchups

No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 5 Ohio State winner vs. 4. Penn State

No. 11 Florida State at. No. 6 Michigan winner vs. 3. Washington

No. 10 Colorado at No. 7 Oklahoma winner vs. 2. Clemson

No. 9 USC at No. 8 Wisconsin winner vs. No. 1 Alabama

What Actually Happened

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Washington

2017 Season

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his game-winning touchdown catch against Georgia during the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Jan. 8, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alabama defeated Georgia in overtime 26-23. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)

5. Alabama

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. USC*

9. Penn State

10. Miami

11. Washington

12. UCF*

The Matchups

No. 12 UCF at No. 5 Alabama winner vs. 4. Ohio State

No. 11 Washington at No. 6 Wisconsin winner vs. 3. Georgia

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Auburn winner vs. 2. Oklahoma

No. 9 Penn State at No. 8 USC winner vs. 1. Clemson

What Actually Happened

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Georgia

4. Alabama

2018 Season

Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard (76) and running back Darien Rencher (21) join teammates in the alma mater after the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 to win the National Championship after the College Football Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)

5. Notre Dame

6. Georgia

7. Michigan

8. UCF*

9. Washington*

10. Florida

11. LSU

12. Penn State

The Matchups

No. 12 Penn State at No. 5 Notre Dame winner vs. 4. Ohio State

No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Georgia vs. winner vs. 3. Oklahoma

No. 10 Florida at No. 7 Michigan winner vs. 2. Clemson

No. 9 Washington at No. 8 UCF winner vs. 1. Alabama

What Actually Happened

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Notre Dame

2019 Season

Jan 18, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU head coach Ed Oregon is presented the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy during a celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Credit: Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)

5. Georgia

6. Oregon*

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Memphis*

The Matchups

No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Georgia winner vs. 4. Oklahoma

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Oregon winner vs. 3. Clemson

No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Baylor winner vs. 2. Ohio State

No. 9 Florida at No. 8 Wisconsin winner vs. 1. LSU

What Actually Happened

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

2020 Season

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan (57) and cornerback Marcus Williamson (21) react after being defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. Cincinnati*

9. Georgia

10. Iowa State

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina*

The Matchups

No. 12 Coastal Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame winner vs. 4. Oklahoma

No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Texas A&M winner vs. 3. Ohio State

No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Florida winner vs. 2. Clemson

No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Cincinnati winner vs. 1. Alabama

What Actually Happened

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

2021 Season

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hoists the national championship trophy. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Byes (Top-ranked conference champions)

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Baylor

Remaining First-Round Seeds (*conference champion)

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma State

10. Michigan State

11. Utah*

12. Pittsburgh*

The Matchups

No. 12 Pittsburgh at No. 5 Georgia winner vs. 4. Baylor

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Notre Dame winner vs. 3. Cincinnati

No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Ohio State winner vs. 2. Michigan

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 8 Ole Miss winner vs. 1. Alabama

What Actually Happened

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Georgia

4. Cincinnati

