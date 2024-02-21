Where will Ohio State play Northwestern in football this year? Possibly at Wrigley Field

Ohio State could be headed to Wrigley Field to play Northwestern for their Nov. 16 football game.

Nothing has been announced, but Rivals.com reported that the Chicago Cubs' home is the likely site for the game. Ryan Field in Evanston is undergoing an $800 million renovation project and will be unavailable for the 2024 and ’25 seasons.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrates a first down against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., in 2022.

Northwestern season-ticket buyers have not received information about where the team’s home games will be played. An Ohio State spokesman said the school has not been told anything about the site of the game.

The other possible venues in the Chicago area are Soldier Field, home of the Bears, and SeatGeek Stadium, a 20,000-seat soccer venue in the south suburb of Bridgeview, Illinois.

A site as small as SeatGeek Stadium would be unlikely for a game against an opponent such as Ohio State, which brings a large contingent of fans.

Wrigley Field would be a more likely site than Soldier Field because of its proximity to campus on the city’s North Side and because of fewer scheduling issues. The NFL has not released its 2024 schedule.

Wrigley Field was the home of the Bears from 1921 until 1970 when Soldier Field opened.

Northwestern has played at Wrigley Field twice in recent years. The Wildcats played Purdue played on Nov. 20, 2021, and Iowa last Nov. 4. Wrigley Field’s capacity for baseball is 41,649.

