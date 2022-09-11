Where is Ohio State in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll?

What an interesting week it was in college football. There were unexpected close games and upsets during a week that looked somewhat ho-hum. As recent history tells us though, sometimes the weeks that seem less-than-stellar on paper deliver the most upheaval.

It was especially chaotic in the Big Ten where teams like Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa were unassumingly knocked off. With all that happened over the last week, the voters in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll no doubt had their work cut out for them.

With all that went upside down, sideways, and off the rails last week, Ohio State still stayed in the same spot, at No.3. The Buckeyes are still behind No. 1 Alabama, and No. 2 Georgia. Don’t shoot the messenger.

The rest of the top ten behind that trio includes Clemson (4), Michigan (5), Oklahoma (6), Oklahoma State (7), USC (8), Michigan State (9), and Kentucky (10).

List

Joel Klatt moves Ohio State up in his latest top ten college football rankings

Ohio State moves up in latest Joel Klatt CFB top ten | Buckeyes Wire

List

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2. Bring on the chaos.

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2. Chaos ensues. | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire