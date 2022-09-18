Where is Ohio State in the latest ESPN Power Rankings

We’re now three full weeks into the college football season and Ohio State seems to be getting better every week. We like to keep track of what the national media thinks about the job the Buckeyes are doing, and one of those indicators is the ESPN Power Rankings that are released by the “worldwide leader” after every weekend.

Ohio State just put up a bushel of yards and points against in-state MAC opponent Toledo, and one wonders if the offensive onslaught was enough to impress the folks across this great country of ours.

Here is where the Buckeyes and other teams are in the latest ESPN Power Rankings after an interesting Week 3 of the college football season.

Michigan State Spartans

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | vs. Minnesota

Pittsburgh Panthers

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet sits on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | vs. Rhode Island

Florida State Seminoles

Sep 8, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State won 36-26. Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Boston College

Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | vs. Arkansas

BYU Cougars

Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; A general view of a helmet worn by Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | vs. Wyoming

Texas Longhorns

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | vs. Texas Tech

Washington Huskies

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 28-15. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Stanford

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | vs. Iowa State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Clemson

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Tulsa

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Central Michigan

Utah Utes

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | at Arizona State

Oregon Ducks

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record | 2-1

Up Next | at Washington State

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. UConn

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Florida

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | Idle

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | at Texas A&M

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Wake Forest

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Northern Illinois

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Kansas State

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-9

Up Next | vs. Maryland

USC Trojans

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | at Oregon State

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State walk-on receiver Reis Stocksdale has black stripe removed

An Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the sideline during warm-ups prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Wisconsin

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | vs. Kent State

