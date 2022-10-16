Where is Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit’s rankings after a Buckeye bye-week?

The Ohio State football team got a much-needed bye week after starting the season with six convincing wins. With several guys banged up, a week off may be just what the doctor ordered as the Buckeyes look to head into the second half of the season rested and healthy.

Even without OSU on the field, there was plenty of great college football action on Saturday, with many games having indirect implications on the Buckeye’s season.

Michigan looked dominant over No. 10 Penn State. And could it be that Tennessee is finally back after a long leave of absence in the SEC? The Vols slayed mighty Alabama in a game that saw little defense and a whole lot of scoring.

As he does each week, Kirk Herbstreit takes to Twitter to share who his top four teams are and the first two out. Did anyone do enough to jump Ohio State in Herbie’s rankings?

Let’s get to it.

No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Several top teams fell this weekend. With Ohio State not in action, where does Herbie see Ohio State?

What we say

Alabama went toe to toe with a really good Tennessee team, but let’s be honest, Alabama hasn’t looked like the Alabama of recent years. Don’t get me wrong… the Crimson Tide is still a really good football team, but definitely not a top-four team at this point. Of course, the Tide still can win the SEC and cause all kinds of chaos in the end.

No. 5 - Clemson Tigers

What we say

Clemson keeps finding ways to win but the Tigers just haven’t looked like a serious national championship contender mid-way through the season. We’d expect Dabo’s squad to look a little more dominating in a weak ACC.

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

What we say

Michigan had its first real test on Saturday when No. 10 Penn State came to town and it passed with flying colors. The Wolverine running game is for real. However, if anyone can force Michigan to abandon the run and rely solely on quarterback JJ McCarthy, the Wolverines become very beatable.

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

What we say

Yawn… the Bulldogs beat up on another SEC bottom dweller, Vanderbilt. The Commodores have lost 24 consecutive conference matchups. Georgia’s next test comes early in November when Tennessee comes to town.

Speaking of Tennessee…

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers

What we say

Welcome to the party Tennessee fans. The Volunteers slayed the dragon that is Alabama in memorable fashion on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee has a potent offense, but the defense has been porous at times.

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

What we say

Even after a week not being on the field, Herbstreit still has Ohio State at No. 1 in his weekly rankings. The others on this list are good, but the Buckeyes have looked the most consistent in all phases mid-way through the college football season.

NEXT … Kirk Hersbtreit’s Top four Tweet and thread

Kirk Herbstreit's rankings and Twitter thread

