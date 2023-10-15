Where is Ohio State football ranked in the polls after Week 7?

Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the major polls released Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes were still behind Georgia and Michigan in both the Associated Press poll and US LBM Coaches Poll following their 41-7 rout of Purdue.

A consensus remains throughout the top-five with Florida State at No. 4 and Washington at No. 5 after the Huskies’ 36-33 win over previously unbeaten Oregon pushed them up in the rankings.

Penn State, which visits Ohio State next weekend, is ranked No. 7 by the media and No. 6 by the coaches.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State remains No. 3 in both major college football polls