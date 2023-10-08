Where is Ohio State football ranked in the polls after Week 6?

Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll on Sunday.

The loss by Texas to Oklahoma in the Red River rivalry the previous day set the stage for the Buckeyes’ rise in the weekly top-25 ranking.

They had already been ranked ahead of the Longhorns in the US LBM Coaches Poll, in which they have been at No. 3 since winning at Notre Dame on Sept. 23.

Georgia and Michigan remain ahead of Ohio State in both of the major polls.

The Buckeyes struggled early on against Maryland on Saturday before pulling away in the second half for a 37-17 win and improving their overall record to 5-0.

In the AP poll, Florida State at No. 4 and Oklahoma at No. 5 round out the top-five. Penn State is at No. 6, while the Nittany Lions are in place of the Sooners in the coaches’ poll. The Buckeyes host Penn State on Oct. 21.

