Where is Ohio State football ranked in the polls after Week 4?

After its 17-14 win against Notre Dame Saturday night, Ohio State is moving up in both major polls.

Ohio State moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press poll to No. 4, earning one first-place vote.

The Buckeyes also moved up a spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, moving up to No. 3 behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan. Ohio State also earned two first-place votes.

Ohio State is one of three Big Ten teams in both polls, along with No. 2/2 Michigan and No. 6/7 Penn State.

After Ohio State's bye this week, the Buckeyes will face Maryland Oct. 7 at Ohio Stadium.

Associated Press Poll: Sept. 24, 2023

Others receiving votes

Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll: Sept. 24, 2023

Georgia (61) Michigan Ohio State (2) Florida State Texas Southern California Penn State Washington Oregon Utah Alabama LSU Notre Dame Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Washington State Miami Tennessee Mississippi Oregon State Missouri Florida Kansas Kansas State

Others receiving votes

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

