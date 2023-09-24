Where is Ohio State football ranked in the polls after Week 4?
After its 17-14 win against Notre Dame Saturday night, Ohio State is moving up in both major polls.
Ohio State moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press poll to No. 4, earning one first-place vote.
The Buckeyes also moved up a spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, moving up to No. 3 behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan. Ohio State also earned two first-place votes.
Ohio State is one of three Big Ten teams in both polls, along with No. 2/2 Michigan and No. 6/7 Penn State.
After Ohio State's bye this week, the Buckeyes will face Maryland Oct. 7 at Ohio Stadium.
Associated Press Poll: Sept. 24, 2023
Georgia (55)
Michigan (1)
Texas (2)
Ohio State (1)
Florida State (3)
Penn State
Washington (1)
Southern California
Utah
Notre Dame
Washington State
Duke
Miami
Oregon State
Florida
Others receiving votes
Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.
USA Today Coaches Poll: Sept. 24, 2023
Georgia (61)
Michigan
Ohio State (2)
Florida State
Texas
Southern California
Penn State
Washington
Oregon
Utah
Alabama
LSU
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
North Carolina
Duke
Washington State
Miami
Tennessee
Mississippi
Oregon State
Missouri
Florida
Kansas
Others receiving votes
Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.
