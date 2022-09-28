Where is Ohio State in ESPN’s Power Rankings after Week 4

As Ohio State continues its journey along its 2022 season, we like to check in with some of the national media to see what the perception of what’s going on in Columbus looks like. One of those places we check every week is ESPN and its weekly power rankings of all the teams in the FBS.

The Buckeyes have solidly been in the top two or three teams all year so far in 2022, but each week adds new observations and narratives, sometimes somewhat of a knee-jerky type thing, so we like to see where things stand.

Ohio State started the season No. 2 on ESPN’s power rankings but quickly dropped once everyone saw Georgia play one game. Since then, the Buckeyes have been kind of treading water in the same spot in the rankings despite showing improvement over the last three weeks.

So, where is OSU after the super wedgie it gave to Wisconsin over the last weekend? Did the Buckeyes move up? Here are the latest ESPN power rankings of the top 25 teams as those in Bristol see it.

Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | vs. Texas Tech

Kansas Jayhawks

Nov. 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of a Kansas Jayhawks helmet during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. Iowa State

BYU Cougars

Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; A general view of a helmet worn by Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | vs. Utah State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Record | 3-1

Up Next | at Florida State

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | at TCU

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct 26, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. Purdue

Florida State Seminoles

Sep 8, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. Wake Forest

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | vs. Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | at Mississippi State

Baylor Bears

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | vs. Oklahoma State

Utah Utes

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | vs. Oregon State

Washington Huskies

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | at UCLA

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. Kentucky

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. Northwestern

Oregon Ducks

An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-1

Up Next | vs. Stanford

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | at Clemson

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 3-0

Up Next | at Baylor

USC Trojans

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. Arizona State

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | Idle

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | at Ole Miss

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | at Iowa

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. NC State

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football: 2022 black-stripe removal tracker | Buckeyes Wire

Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Record | 4-0

Up Next | vs. Rutgers

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | at Arkansas

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record | 4-0

Up Next | at Missouri

