Where is Ohio State in ESPN’s Power Rankings after Week 4
As Ohio State continues its journey along its 2022 season, we like to check in with some of the national media to see what the perception of what’s going on in Columbus looks like. One of those places we check every week is ESPN and its weekly power rankings of all the teams in the FBS.
The Buckeyes have solidly been in the top two or three teams all year so far in 2022, but each week adds new observations and narratives, sometimes somewhat of a knee-jerky type thing, so we like to see where things stand.
Ohio State started the season No. 2 on ESPN’s power rankings but quickly dropped once everyone saw Georgia play one game. Since then, the Buckeyes have been kind of treading water in the same spot in the rankings despite showing improvement over the last three weeks.
So, where is OSU after the super wedgie it gave to Wisconsin over the last weekend? Did the Buckeyes move up? Here are the latest ESPN power rankings of the top 25 teams as those in Bristol see it.
Kansas State Wildcats
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | vs. Texas Tech
Kansas Jayhawks
Nov. 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of a Kansas Jayhawks helmet during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. Iowa State
BYU Cougars
Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; A general view of a helmet worn by Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | vs. Utah State
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | at Florida State
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | at TCU
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Oct 26, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. Purdue
Florida State Seminoles
Sep 8, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles had a special sticker on their helmets to honor former FSU player Burt Reynolds who died this past week. The Florida State Seminoles host the Samford Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. Wake Forest
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | vs. Alabama
Texas A&M Aggies
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | at Mississippi State
Baylor Bears
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | vs. Oklahoma State
Utah Utes
Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | vs. Oregon State
Washington Huskies
Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | at UCLA
Ole Miss Rebels
Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. Kentucky
Penn State Nittany Lions
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. Northwestern
Oregon Ducks
An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-1
Up Next | vs. Stanford
NC State Wolfpack
Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | at Clemson
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 3-0
Up Next | at Baylor
USC Trojans
Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. Arizona State
Tennessee Volunteers
Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | Idle
Kentucky Wildcats
Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | at Ole Miss
Michigan Wolverines
Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | at Iowa
Clemson Tigers
The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. NC State
Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics
Record | 4-0
Up Next | vs. Rutgers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | at Arkansas
Georgia Bulldogs
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Record | 4-0
Up Next | at Missouri
[listicle id=97455]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.