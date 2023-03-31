Where is Ohio State in ESPN’s future quarterback rankings?

It’s the position on a football field that matters more than any other. Sure, the college game is a team one and you have to be good in all facets of the game, but — perhaps more than ever — good ‘ole American football is a quarterback-driven game.

It didn’t use to be that way necessarily. In fact, running back was once the glamour position at Ohio State. Then, coaches began to realize that allowing the most-gifted player on the field touch the ball every snap was a pretty good strategy. And so, that’s where we are and that’s where Ohio State has been ever since really the Troy Smith days.

That has only arguably gotten better under Ryan Day, who is known as a quarterback guru of sorts since his time at Ohio State. Consider that every single signal-caller Day has coached with the Buckeyes has gone on to be a Heisman finalist. Pretty remarkable really.

For OSU to wrestle the Big Ten back and put the college football universe back in alignment, that will need to continue, and according to ESPN, there’s a good chance that it will.

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg releases some juicy content during the offseason and his latest is a look at future quarterback power rankings in college football. And yes, he has Ohio State right there with the best of them. The method admittedly has a lot of opinion associated with it but is designed to look over the next three years (2023, 2024, and 2025).

Here are the top ten future quarterback power rankings according to Rittenberg and what he says about each. Where is OSU in relation to USC, Alabama, Michigan, and more?

Oregon Ducks

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Outlook

2022 Rankings | 19

Returning Starter | Bo Nix

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes to a teammate. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Outlook

2022 Rankings | Not Ranked

Returning Starter | Jordan Travis

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrates after the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Tennessee defeated Clemson 31-14. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Outlook

2022 Rankings | Not Ranked

Returning Starter | None (Joe Milton took over for Hendon Hooker at the end of 2022)

Texas Longhorns

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Rankings | 8

Returning Starter | Quinn Ewers

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2022 Rankings | 10

Returning Starter | J.J. McCarthy

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 19, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs the ball for a first down against Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Rankings | 3

Returning Starter | None

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) reacts as he prepares to take the snap from center Warren Ericson (50) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Rankings | 5

Returning Starter | None

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) before during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2022 Rankings | 7

Returning Starter | Dillon Gabriel

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Rankings | 1

Returning Starter | None

USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Rankings | 2

Returning Starter | Caleb Williams

