Where is Ohio State when it comes to consecutive years of appearing in the AP college football Poll?
The Associated Press college football poll has been around since 1936 and has been widely known as the most accurate and reliable since then until now. The College Football Poll is the one that matters these days, but the AP Poll is steeped in history.
There are quite a few programs that use the AP poll like a turnstile, entering and exiting in a cyclical nature with periods of peaks and valleys, and then there are others that seem to always make an appearance in the poll.
A team like Ohio State is the latter, but so too are programs like Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and others. But one team has a streak of making an appearance in the AP Poll much longer than any other. You might (or might not) be surprised at which team reigns supreme, but we won’t keep you guessing any longer.
Here is a look at the top ten college football programs that have the longest active streak of making an appearance in the AP college football poll thanks to Fox’s College Football. As usual, we count down to No. 1. Where are THE Ohio State Buckeyes?
No. 10 (tie) - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a gold Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
12 (2022-2022)
No. 10 (tie) - Clemson Tigers
The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
12 (2011-2022)
No. 9 - Oklahoma State Cowboys
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
15 (2008-2022)
No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide
Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
16 (2007-2022)
No. 7 - USC Trojans
Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
21 (2002-2022)
No. 6 - LSU Tigers
Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
23 (2000-2022)
No. 5 - Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
24 (1999-2022)
No. 4 - Oregon Ducks
An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
25 (1998-2022)
No. 2 (tie)- Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
26 (1997-2022)
Georgia Bulldogs
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
26 (1997-2022)
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Number of Consecutive Seasons Appearing in AP Poll
55 (1968-2022)
