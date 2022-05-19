Where is Ohio State in College Football News’ post-spring Big Ten power rankings?

We’re finally starting to see some very warm weather in the Midwest, and yeah, we’ll take the dampness that often accompanies the better temperatures. It means spring has definitely sprung as we continue the journey to summer.

With that welcome news, we get ever so closer to the college football season. This offseason, in particular, it sure seems like there’s been a ton of change and turnover with the Ohio State football program, and it’s all a dizzying proposition to keep track of.

With all the change and with spring concluding, our friends at College Football News have released an updated version of their Big Ten football power rankings with some shuffling of where things were before all the transfer portal business, coaching hires, and more.

Here’s a look at how Pete Fiutak believes it all shakes out from No. 14 down to the top spot.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WATCH: What Rutgers HC Greg Schiano said about Ohio State postgame

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 7-5

Realistic Worst Case Record: 3-9

2022 Rutgers Prediction, Spring Football Version: 5-7

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 4-8

Rutgers 2021 Final Record: 5-8

Indiana Hoosiers

WATCH: Indiana coach Tom Allen calls Ohio State 'special' after loss

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 3-9

2022 Indiana Prediction, Spring Football Version: 5-7

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 7-5

Indiana 2021 Final Record: 2-10

Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after the loss against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2022 Illinois Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 3-9

Illinois 2021 Final Record: 5-7

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2022 Northwestern Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 8-4

Northwestern 2021 Final Record: 3-9

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Maryland Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 5-7

Maryland 2021 Final Record: 7-6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Minnesota Prediction, Spring Football Version: 8-4

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 6-6

Minnesota 2021 Final Record: 9-4

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: 3 reasons 'Huskers could give Buckeyes a game

Sep 28, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost talks to an official during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2022 Nebraska Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 5-7

Nebraska 2021 Final Record: 3-9

Iowa Hawkeyes

Big Ten football Week 7 television schedule, key facts | Buckeyes Wire

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Iowa Prediction, Spring Football Version: 8-4

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 9-3

Iowa 2021 Final Record: 10-4

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Purdue Prediction, Spring Football Version: 8-4

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 6-6

Purdue 2021 Final Record: 9-4

Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State vs. Penn State: 3 reasons Nittany Lions could cause issues

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Penn State Prediction, Spring Football Version: 8-4

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 9-3

Penn State 2021 Final Record: 7-6

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 6-6

2022 Michigan State Prediction, Spring Football Version: 8-4

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 5-7

Michigan State 2021 Final Record: 11-2

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 7-5

2022 Wisconsin Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 10-2

Wisconsin 2021 Final Record: 9-4

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is treating the Ohio State game differently. Will it matter?

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 11-1

Realistic Worst Case Record: 8-4

2022 Michigan Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 8-4

Michigan 2021 Final Record: 12-2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day

Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks to players during a game against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY Network)

By the Numbers according to College Football News

Realistic Best Case Record: 12-0

Realistic Worst Case Record: 9-3

2022 Ohio State Prediction, Spring Football Version: 11-1

CFN 2021 Spring Prediction: 11-1

Ohio State 2021 Final Record: 11-2

