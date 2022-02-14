Where is Ohio State basketball in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after the big win over Michigan?

Despite beating a Michigan team in Ann Arbor that just publicly flogged one of the best teams in the country in Purdue, the Ohio State basketball team has dropped a couple of spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Last week, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 16, but this week they fall down to No. 18. It’s hard to argue too much with the modest slide because of the inability to hold on late against Rutgers, but then again, the Scarlet Knights have been beating everyone in the league as of late.

So which teams are still in the top ten, the place where Ohio State would like to be? Gonzaga tops the latest poll, followed by Auburn (2), Kentucky (3), Arizona (4), Duke (5), Kansas (6), Purdue (7), Baylor (8), Providence (9), and Villanova (10).

RT if E.J. Liddell pic.twitter.com/CNyx6hDYHt — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 13, 2022

Ohio State will next be in action Tuesday when it plays host to Minnesota. A win is extremely important to keep pace with the top of the league.

Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 21-2 798 (30) – 2 Auburn 23-2 734 (2) – 3 Kentucky 21-4 731 +1 4 Arizona 22-2 725 +1 5 Duke 21-4 631 +1 6 Kansas 20-4 603 +2 7 Purdue 22-4 596 -4 8 Baylor 21-4 583 +2 9 Providence 21-2 577 +2 10 Villanova 19-6 475 +5 11 Texas Tech 19-6 451 -2 12 Illinois 18-6 441 +1 13 Tennessee 18-6 360 +5 14 UCLA 14-5 358 -2 15 Houston 20-4 351 -8 16 Wisconsin 19-5 328 -2 17 USC 21-4 288 +4 18 Ohio State 15-6 278 -2 19 Michigan St 18-6 244 -2 20 Texas 18-7 170 – 21 Murray St 24-2 105 +3 22 Wyoming 21-3 94 +4 23 Marquette 16-9 87 -4 24 Connecticut 17-7 68 -1 24 Arkansas 19-6 68 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

