Where is Ohio State basketball in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after the big win over Michigan?
Despite beating a Michigan team in Ann Arbor that just publicly flogged one of the best teams in the country in Purdue, the Ohio State basketball team has dropped a couple of spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Last week, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 16, but this week they fall down to No. 18. It’s hard to argue too much with the modest slide because of the inability to hold on late against Rutgers, but then again, the Scarlet Knights have been beating everyone in the league as of late.
So which teams are still in the top ten, the place where Ohio State would like to be? Gonzaga tops the latest poll, followed by Auburn (2), Kentucky (3), Arizona (4), Duke (5), Kansas (6), Purdue (7), Baylor (8), Providence (9), and Villanova (10).
Ohio State will next be in action Tuesday when it plays host to Minnesota. A win is extremely important to keep pace with the top of the league.
NEXT … the rest of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
21-2
798 (30)
–
2
Auburn
23-2
734 (2)
–
3
Kentucky
21-4
731
+1
4
Arizona
22-2
725
+1
5
Duke
21-4
631
+1
6
Kansas
20-4
603
+2
7
Purdue
22-4
596
-4
8
Baylor
21-4
583
+2
9
Providence
21-2
577
+2
10
Villanova
19-6
475
+5
11
Texas Tech
19-6
451
-2
12
Illinois
18-6
441
+1
13
Tennessee
18-6
360
+5
14
UCLA
14-5
358
-2
15
Houston
20-4
351
-8
16
Wisconsin
19-5
328
-2
17
USC
21-4
288
+4
18
Ohio State
15-6
278
-2
19
Michigan St
18-6
244
-2
20
Texas
18-7
170
–
21
Murray St
24-2
105
+3
22
Wyoming
21-3
94
+4
23
Marquette
16-9
87
-4
24
Connecticut
17-7
68
-1
24
Arkansas
19-6
68
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1
List
