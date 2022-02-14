Where is Ohio State basketball in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after the big win over Michigan?

Despite beating a Michigan team in Ann Arbor that just publicly flogged one of the best teams in the country in Purdue, the Ohio State basketball team has dropped a couple of spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Last week, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 16, but this week they fall down to No. 18. It’s hard to argue too much with the modest slide because of the inability to hold on late against Rutgers, but then again, the Scarlet Knights have been beating everyone in the league as of late.

So which teams are still in the top ten, the place where Ohio State would like to be? Gonzaga tops the latest poll, followed by Auburn (2), Kentucky (3), Arizona (4), Duke (5), Kansas (6), Purdue (7), Baylor (8), Providence (9), and Villanova (10).

Ohio State will next be in action Tuesday when it plays host to Minnesota. A win is extremely important to keep pace with the top of the league.

Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

21-2

798 (30)

2

Auburn

23-2

734 (2)

3

Kentucky

21-4

731

+1

4

Arizona

22-2

725

+1

5

Duke

21-4

631

+1

6

Kansas

20-4

603

+2

7

Purdue

22-4

596

-4

8

Baylor

21-4

583

+2

9

Providence

21-2

577

+2

10

Villanova

19-6

475

+5

11

Texas Tech

19-6

451

-2

12

Illinois

18-6

441

+1

13

Tennessee

18-6

360

+5

14

UCLA

14-5

358

-2

15

Houston

20-4

351

-8

16

Wisconsin

19-5

328

-2

17

USC

21-4

288

+4

18

Ohio State

15-6

278

-2

19

Michigan St

18-6

244

-2

20

Texas

18-7

170

21

Murray St

24-2

105

+3

22

Wyoming

21-3

94

+4

23

Marquette

16-9

87

-4

24

Connecticut

17-7

68

-1

24

Arkansas

19-6

68

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

Recommended Stories