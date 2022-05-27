Where is Ohio State in Athlon Sports college football top 25 for 2022?

You know it’s getting close to college football season, and your opportunity to turn on the beautiful Picasso that is Ohio State football when the preseason magazines start to come out.

One of the preseason magazines that I used to religiously follow on a yearly basis is Athlon Sports. A lot of the content is online now, but there was just something about grabbing the print version and leafing through it that made me anticipate the start of some Buckeye football.

You can still do that at your local grocery store or another retail establishment of choice, but we are also here to inform you that Athlon Sports has released its 2022 college football top 25 for 2022 online. And of course, if you found us here, you are probably most interested in finding out what the mag thinks of Ohio State for the upcoming fall.

As you would guess, the folks at Athlon have pretty high regard for OSU coming into 2022, but what about the rest of all the teams in college football?

Here is a ranking of the top 25 college football teams according to Athlon Sports starting with No. 25 and counting all the way down to No. 1.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-6

Key Incoming Transfers: WR Mitchell Tinsley; OL Hunter Norzad; DL Demeioun Robinson

Houston Cougars

Oct. 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver KeSean Carter (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-6

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Lucas Coley, RB Brandon Campbell, WR Cody Jackson, WR Joseph Manjack, WR Samuel Brown, OL Tyler Johnson, OL Lance Robinson, LB Jamal Morris

Pittsburgh Panthers

Nov 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the field before playing the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 47-14. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-7

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Kedon Slovis, WR Konata Mumpfield, WR Jerrod Means, LB Shayne Simon

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99), and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-4

Key Incoming Transfers: WR Jadon Haselwood, DL Jordan Domineck, DL Landon Jackson, LB Drew Sanders, DB Dwight McGlothern, DB Latavious Brini

Kentucky Wildcats

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) lunges for extra yardage against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky won 52-21. Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-5

Key Incoming Transfers: WR Javon Baker, WR Tayvion Robinson, OL Tashawn Manning, DL Darrion Henry-Young, DB Zion Childress, DB Keidron Smith, DB Jordan Robinson

Miami Hurricanes

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis performs on the field between plays in the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-5

Key Incoming Transfers: RB Henry Parrish, WR Frank Ladson, OL Jonathan Denis, OL Logan Sagapolu, DL Darrell Jackson, DL Akheem Mesidor, DL Antonio Moultrie, DL/LB Mitchell Agude, DL Jacob Lichtenstein, LB Caleb Johnson, CB Daryl Porter

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-3

Key Incoming Transfers: WR Keontez Lewis, CB Justin Clark, CB Jay Shaw, CB Cedrick Dort, S Kamo’i Latu

Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the second half against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-8, Defense-6

Key Incoming Transfers: WR Bru McCoy, OL Gerald Mincey, CB Andre Turrentine, DB Wesley Walker

Oklahoma State Sooners

Oct. 30, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-5

Key Incoming Transfers: RB Deondre Jackson, OL Jason Brooks, OL Casey Collier, DL Solomon Wright

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-9, Defense-6

Key Incoming Transfers: TE Jaeger Bull, DL Kobie Turner, LB Eldrick Robinson II, S Brendon Harris

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-4

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Ben Bryant, RB Corey Kiner, WR Nick Mardner, OL Dartanyan Tinsley, DL Noah Potter, LB Ivan Pace Jr., K Ryan Coe

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during first half action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-8

Key Incoming Transfers: RB Jalen Berger, RB Jarek Broussard, TE Daniel Barker, OL Brian Greene, DL Khris Bogle, LB Aaron Brule, LB Jacoby Windmon, CB Ameer Speed

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Matt Dimon (94) and defensive end Charles Tapper (91) embrace in the fourth quarter of the 2015 CFP Semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-4

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Dillon Gabriel, QB Devis Beville, WR LV Bunkley-Shelton, WR Mario Williams, TE Daniel Parker, OL Tyler Guyton, OL McKade Mettauer, DL Jeffery Johnson, DL Jonah La’ulu, LB T.D. Roof, CB Kani Walker, CB CJ Coldon, S Trey Morrison

NC State Wolfpack

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-10

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Jack Chambers, WR Darryl Jones, P Shane McDonough

Baylor Bears

Oct. 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-7

Key Incoming Transfers: DL Jaxon Player, LB Josh White

Oregon Ducks

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-7

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Bo Nix, RB Mar’Keise Irving, WR Chase Cota, WR Caleb Chapman, DL Jordon Riley, DL Sam Taimani, DL Casey Rogers, CB Christian Gonzalez, K Andrew Boyle, P Adam Barry

USC Trojans

USC quarterback J.T. Daniels (18) scrambles against Notre Dame last season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-3

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Caleb Williams, RB Travis Dye, RB Austin Jones, WR Mario Williams, WR Jordan Addison, WR Brenden Rice, WR Terrell Bynum, OL Bobby Haskins, DL Solomon Byrd, DL Tyrone Taleni, DL Sinjun Astani, DL Earl Barquet, LB Eric Gentry, LB Shane Lee, LB Romello Height, CB Latrell McCutchin, CB Mekhi Blackmon, CB Jacobe Covington, S Bryson Shaw

Utah Utes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-8, Defense-5

Key Incoming Transfers: WR Landon Morris, TE Logan Kendall, LB Gabe Reid, LB Mohamoud Diabate, S Clayton Isbell

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-7

Key Incoming Transfers: DL Chris Smith, S Brandon Joseph, K Blake Grupe

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23), and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Syndication: Columbus Dispatch

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-3

Key Incoming Transfers: C Victor Oluwatimi, DL Cam Goode

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-4, Defense-5

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Max Johnson

Clemson Tigers

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) and running back Kobe Pace (20) look at the video screen of action during the fourth quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-8, Defense-8

Key Incoming Transfers: QB Hunter Johnson

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds the National Championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-7, Defense-3

Key Incoming Transfers: None

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba raise the Leishman Trophy following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-6, Defense-6

Key Incoming Transfers: LB DeaMonte Trayanum, DB Tanner McCalister, K Parker Lewis

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon’s Personnel Notes

Returning Starters: Offense-5, Defense-8

Key Incoming Transfers: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Tyler Harrell, WR Jermaine Burton, OL Tyler Steen, CB Eli Ricks

