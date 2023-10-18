Where will Ohio High School Athletic Association have 2023 championship football games?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will have the annual football state championship games on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2.

The seven state title games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Tickets will be available through ohsaa.org, and the game times of all seven championship games will be released after the playing of the state semifinals.

