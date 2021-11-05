If/when the Browns release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if/when he clears waivers, Beckham will become a free agent.

So where will he land?

The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available. Other teams to watch, we’re told, are the 49ers and the Seahawks.

The Packers would make sense. By the time he’d be good to go, quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely would be back from a stint on the COVID reserve list. But the Packers have yet to emerge as a viable destination.

The Bucs also would be intriguing, given the relationship between quarterback Tom Brady and Beckham. But the Buccaneers are stocked at receiver. Would he take a spot on the practice squad and wait for a chance to show what he can do? And would he be able to say no if #Tommy calls?

Simms and I drafted our preferred destinations for Beckham. Given that the Rams have become Teddy KGB, it’s hard not to think they’d consider chasing OBJ.

Where will Odell Beckham land? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk