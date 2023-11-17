Where are they now? Top 10 greatest college quarterbacks of the 2000s

Defining an era ...

(Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports)

College QBs are arguably the face of the game, having been at the forefront of so many must-see moments that have shaped Saturdays throughout history.

From Heisman winners to top picks in the NFL, the play callers carry a legend-like status that is incomparable across the NCAA landscape. And the collective that took to the gridiron during the new millennium is a perfect example, including the 10 who ESPN coined as the top college QBs of the 2000s.

But that distinctive honor doesn’t always equate to staying power in the professional ranks.

Take a look…

10. Robert Griffin III – Baylor Bears

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Where is Griffin now? The talented QB’s run in the NFL was marred by injuries and never took off. He now works for ESPN.

9. Marcus Mariota – Oregon Ducks

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Where is Mariota now? After several stops, including with the Tennessee Titans, Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, he is now a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

8. Lamar Jackson – Louisville Cardinals

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Where is Jackson now? He is still tormenting NFL defense—on the ground through the air—as the starting QB for the Baltimore Ravens.

7. Kyler Murray – Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies

(USA TODAY Network)

Where is Murray now? Although it hasn’t been smooth sailing—like enduring an ACL injury that sidelined him until Week 11 of 2023—Murray has been at the helm of the Arizona Cardinals.

6. Deshaun Watson – Clemson Tigers

(USA TODAY Network)

Where is Watson now? The controversial QB hasn’t remained healthy during his time in Cleveland, having been sidelined for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.

5. Joe Burrow – LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Where is Burrow now? The talented QB has been a crucial factor for the turnaround in Cincinnati, but his 2023 season has been a struggle health-wise. Recently, it was announced Burrow is done for the year with a wrist injury.

4. Tim Tebow – Florida Gators

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Where is Tebow now? After hanging up the baseball and football cleats (as a tight end), the Florida Gators legend is back in the broadcasting world while continuing his work as a motivational speaker.

3. Vince Young – Texas Longhorns

(USA TODAY Network)

Where is Vince Young now? Arguably No. 1 on this list, Young’s NFL career didn’t pan out like his college career, with off-field issues creating just as much attention as his talent on the field. Today, he is an ambassador and spokesperson for the University of Texas and operates a steakhouse in the area as well.

2. Cam Newton – Auburn Tigers

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Where is Newton now? While he last appeared on an NFL field in 2022, Newton’s presence is never too far removed and has reemerged after the recent injuries around the league.

1. Baker Mayfield – Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders

(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Where is Mayfield now? After the relationship (and commercials) with the Cleveland Browns ended, Mayfield has found some success in Tamp Bay with the Buccaneers.

Story originally appeared on List Wire