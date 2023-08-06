Where are they now? Look back at the Times-Union's Super 11 football selections from 2022
For the Times-Union's Super 11 from the 2023 recruiting class, the college football future has already arrived.
The most recent edition of the Super 11 is counting down to a new start in college football, with the fall kickoff only weeks away for the freshman class.
Last year's annual selection of Northeast Florida's highest-rated preseason recruits includes nine players currently on a Football Bowl Subdivision roster, and to a greater degree than most recent years, the area's 2023 class opted for destinations that aren't far away. Florida landed three of last year's Super 11 and Florida State two, with South Carolina (two) and Georgia (one) adding a strong SEC flavor.
Here's a closer look at the Times-Union's Super 11 from the fall of 2022, along with where they're playing now.
Connor Cox
High school: Bolles
Position: Tight end
College: South Carolina
Notable: Committed to South Carolina since June 2022, the former lacrosse player stayed with the Gamecocks and signed during the early signing period in December. Cox more than quadrupled his reception total during a solid senior year for state semifinalist Bolles, catching 30 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns. He's now one of two former Super 11 tight ends on the South Carolina roster, along with Florida transfer Nick Elksnis (Episcopal).
Sharif Denson
High school: Bartram Trail
Position: Defensive back
College: Florida
Notable: A lock-down corner who proved his coverage skills again and again during the Bears' District 3-4A championship season, Denson starred in his senior year at Bartram Trail. He made two interceptions and particularly won accolades in the regular-season win over Gainesville Buchholz. Signed with Florida, he's expected to display his versatility in multiple roles in the Gators' secondary.
Jordan Hall
High school: Westside
Position: Defensive tackle
College: Georgia
Notable: Even on a struggling Westside team, Hall was a monster in the heart of the line. In spite of constant double-teams, he tallied 106 tackles (31 for loss) and nine sacks in a performance that essentially forced opponents to look for yardage elsewhere. It wasn't until December that Hall officially resolved one of the last major mysteries of the 2023 recruiting cycle, donning a gigantic Georgia hat and signing with the national champion Bulldogs.
Grayson Howard
High school: Jackson
Position: Linebacker
College: South Carolina
Notable: Howard more than lived up to expectations in an outstanding 2022 season, recording 188 tackles and earning the Times-Union's All-First Coast defensive player of the year award while leading Jackson to its first district championship in a dozen years. Committed to South Carolina since June 2022, Howard has already won praise from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.
Roderick Kearney
High school: Orange Park
Position: Offensive line
College: Florida
Notable: A big pick-up for the Gators, who flipped Kearney from rival Florida State in October. A pounding run blocker at Orange Park with the versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive front, Kearney has been working out at center for the Gators, lining up there during the Orange and Blue Game this spring.
Kenton Kirkland
High school: Raines
Position: Defensive back
College: Florida State
Notable: A track star at Raines in the 400 meters, Kirkland committed to the Seminoles in August and went on to have a fine high school season. Finishing with two interceptions and 49 tackles in his senior year, he helped Raines to the Class 2M regional finals. He's another player whose spring performance has grabbed attention at his new campus.
Mike Mitchell
High school: Middleburg
Position: Running back
College: Utah
Notable: Mitchell played only a portion of the 2022 season after incurring an early-season suspension, but in the games he did play, he showed a range of backfield skills with 450 yards rushing and 209 receiving. He committed to Utah in June 2022 and stayed with the Utes throughout the closing stages of recruiting.
Jeremiah Shack
High school: Mandarin
Position: Wide receiver
College: Alabama A&M
Notable: An athletic receiver with the skills to beat defenders one-on-one for the jump ball, Shack didn't take the field for Mandarin in his senior year. Originally committed to Liberty, he eventually signed with Alabama A&M in February.
Samuel Singleton
High school: Fleming Island
Position: Running back
College: Florida State
Notable: Like fellow FSU signee Kirkland, Singleton has big-time speed on the track and continued to show it during his senior year at Fleming Island. He rushed for 1,015 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns, finishing with more than 750 yards in each of his four seasons.
Marcus Stokes
High school: Nease
Position: Quarterback
College: West Florida
Notable: An athletic quarterback with the throwing arm and the speed to make plays both in the air and on the ground, Stokes was at the center of one of the year's most unusual recruiting storylines: Florida withdrew his scholarship offer in November after he used a racial slur within rap lyrics in a video. Stokes, who passed for 1,826 yards and rushed for 579 during Nease's 2-8 season in 2022, eventually selected NCAA Division II West Florida.
Treyaun Webb
High school: Trinity Christian
Position: Running back
College: Florida
Notable: Twice an FHSAA champion at Trinity Christian while fighting through multiple injuries, Webb stayed healthy in 2022 and rushed for 1,137 yards and 20 touchdowns. He finished with 3,488 rushing yards in five seasons with the Conquerors. Signing with Florida after de-committing from Oklahoma in the fall of 2021, Webb entered summer as one of only six running backs listed on the Gators' roster and could be a candidate for significant playing time this fall.
2021 SUPER 11: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Pos.
Player
High school
Current college
WR
Quincy Burroughs
Raines
DL
Segree Graham
Bartram Trail
Blinn CC
DE
Aaron Hester
Fletcher
Florida St.
OL
Derrell Johnson
Riverside
Wake Forest
CB
Cam Miller
Trinity Christian
Penn St.
WR
Marcus Peterson
Columbia
McNeese St.
LB
Micah Pollard
Bartram Trail
DL
Hayden Schwartz
Bolles
CB
Jaheim Singletary
Riverside
LB
Devin Smith
Riverside
Florida A&M
RB
Eric Weatherly
Bartram Trail
Bucknell
2020 SUPER 11: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Pos.
Player
High school
Current college
OT
Austin Barber
Trinity Christian
Florida
WR
Patrick Bryant II
Atlantic Coast
WR
Marcus Burke
Trinity Christian
Florida
DB
Corey Coley
Trinity Christian
Maryland
TE
Nick Elksnis
Episcopal
S. Carolina
LB
Caden Fordham
Bolles
N.C. State
LB
Branden Jennings
Sandalwood
*
RB
Myles Montgomery
Fletcher
C
Michael Myslinski
Bishop Kenny
QB
Walter Simmons III
Oakleaf
Bethune-Cookman
S
Larry Smith
Oakleaf
*
* Entered transfer portal, not currently listed on an NCAA roster.
