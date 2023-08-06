Where are they now? Look back at the Times-Union's Super 11 football selections from 2022

For the Times-Union's Super 11 from the 2023 recruiting class, the college football future has already arrived.

The most recent edition of the Super 11 is counting down to a new start in college football, with the fall kickoff only weeks away for the freshman class.

Last year's annual selection of Northeast Florida's highest-rated preseason recruits includes nine players currently on a Football Bowl Subdivision roster, and to a greater degree than most recent years, the area's 2023 class opted for destinations that aren't far away. Florida landed three of last year's Super 11 and Florida State two, with South Carolina (two) and Georgia (one) adding a strong SEC flavor.

Here's a closer look at the Times-Union's Super 11 from the fall of 2022, along with where they're playing now.

High school: Bolles

Position: Tight end

College: South Carolina

Notable: Committed to South Carolina since June 2022, the former lacrosse player stayed with the Gamecocks and signed during the early signing period in December. Cox more than quadrupled his reception total during a solid senior year for state semifinalist Bolles, catching 30 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns. He's now one of two former Super 11 tight ends on the South Carolina roster, along with Florida transfer Nick Elksnis (Episcopal).

High school: Bartram Trail

Position: Defensive back

College: Florida

Notable: A lock-down corner who proved his coverage skills again and again during the Bears' District 3-4A championship season, Denson starred in his senior year at Bartram Trail. He made two interceptions and particularly won accolades in the regular-season win over Gainesville Buchholz. Signed with Florida, he's expected to display his versatility in multiple roles in the Gators' secondary.

High school: Westside

Position: Defensive tackle

College: Georgia

Notable: Even on a struggling Westside team, Hall was a monster in the heart of the line. In spite of constant double-teams, he tallied 106 tackles (31 for loss) and nine sacks in a performance that essentially forced opponents to look for yardage elsewhere. It wasn't until December that Hall officially resolved one of the last major mysteries of the 2023 recruiting cycle, donning a gigantic Georgia hat and signing with the national champion Bulldogs.

High school: Jackson

Position: Linebacker

College: South Carolina

Notable: Howard more than lived up to expectations in an outstanding 2022 season, recording 188 tackles and earning the Times-Union's All-First Coast defensive player of the year award while leading Jackson to its first district championship in a dozen years. Committed to South Carolina since June 2022, Howard has already won praise from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney (71) holds the ball before snapping during the second half of the Florida Gators' Orange and Blue Game on April 13.

High school: Orange Park

Position: Offensive line

College: Florida

Notable: A big pick-up for the Gators, who flipped Kearney from rival Florida State in October. A pounding run blocker at Orange Park with the versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive front, Kearney has been working out at center for the Gators, lining up there during the Orange and Blue Game this spring.

High school: Raines

Position: Defensive back

College: Florida State

Notable: A track star at Raines in the 400 meters, Kirkland committed to the Seminoles in August and went on to have a fine high school season. Finishing with two interceptions and 49 tackles in his senior year, he helped Raines to the Class 2M regional finals. He's another player whose spring performance has grabbed attention at his new campus.

High school: Middleburg

Position: Running back

College: Utah

Notable: Mitchell played only a portion of the 2022 season after incurring an early-season suspension, but in the games he did play, he showed a range of backfield skills with 450 yards rushing and 209 receiving. He committed to Utah in June 2022 and stayed with the Utes throughout the closing stages of recruiting.

High school: Mandarin

Position: Wide receiver

College: Alabama A&M

Notable: An athletic receiver with the skills to beat defenders one-on-one for the jump ball, Shack didn't take the field for Mandarin in his senior year. Originally committed to Liberty, he eventually signed with Alabama A&M in February.

High school: Fleming Island

Position: Running back

College: Florida State

Notable: Like fellow FSU signee Kirkland, Singleton has big-time speed on the track and continued to show it during his senior year at Fleming Island. He rushed for 1,015 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns, finishing with more than 750 yards in each of his four seasons.

High school: Nease

Position: Quarterback

College: West Florida

Notable: An athletic quarterback with the throwing arm and the speed to make plays both in the air and on the ground, Stokes was at the center of one of the year's most unusual recruiting storylines: Florida withdrew his scholarship offer in November after he used a racial slur within rap lyrics in a video. Stokes, who passed for 1,826 yards and rushed for 579 during Nease's 2-8 season in 2022, eventually selected NCAA Division II West Florida.

Florida running back Treyaun Webb (20) rushes for yardage during the second half of the Orange and Blue game on April 13.

High school: Trinity Christian

Position: Running back

College: Florida

Notable: Twice an FHSAA champion at Trinity Christian while fighting through multiple injuries, Webb stayed healthy in 2022 and rushed for 1,137 yards and 20 touchdowns. He finished with 3,488 rushing yards in five seasons with the Conquerors. Signing with Florida after de-committing from Oklahoma in the fall of 2021, Webb entered summer as one of only six running backs listed on the Gators' roster and could be a candidate for significant playing time this fall.

2021 SUPER 11: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Pos. Player High school Current college WR Quincy Burroughs Raines Wisconsin DL Segree Graham Bartram Trail Blinn CC DE Aaron Hester Fletcher Florida St. OL Derrell Johnson Riverside Wake Forest CB Cam Miller Trinity Christian Penn St. WR Marcus Peterson Columbia McNeese St. LB Micah Pollard Bartram Trail Michigan DL Hayden Schwartz Bolles Minnesota CB Jaheim Singletary Riverside Arkansas LB Devin Smith Riverside Florida A&M RB Eric Weatherly Bartram Trail Bucknell

2020 SUPER 11: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Pos. Player High school Current college OT Austin Barber Trinity Christian Florida WR Patrick Bryant II Atlantic Coast Illinois WR Marcus Burke Trinity Christian Florida DB Corey Coley Trinity Christian Maryland TE Nick Elksnis Episcopal S. Carolina LB Caden Fordham Bolles N.C. State LB Branden Jennings Sandalwood * RB Myles Montgomery Fletcher Cincinnati C Michael Myslinski Bishop Kenny Iowa QB Walter Simmons III Oakleaf Bethune-Cookman S Larry Smith Oakleaf *

* Entered transfer portal, not currently listed on an NCAA roster.

