WHERE ARE THEY NOW: LeBron James' first NBA teammates on the Cavaliers

Members of the 2003-04 Cavaliers. Nathaniel S. Butler /NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003.

James' first Cavaliers teammates were a mix of talented, budding stars, and some journeymen role players.

Here's where some of the big-name players from that Cavs team are today.

LeBron James entered the NBA as the No. 1 pick and one of the most hyped rookies in league history.

LeBron James in 2003. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

James, of course, has more than lived up to that billing, winning four championships, four MVPs, and largely dominating the NBA for the better part of two decades.

LeBron James in 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images

Carlos Boozer was a talented, second-year big man who averaged 15.5 points per game that season.

Carlos Boozer in 2003. Kent Horner/NBAE via Getty Images

Boozer left the Cavs the next year and went on to make two All-Star teams with the Jazz. He is now a part-time NBA analyst and has hosted his own podcast.

Carlos Boozer in 2022. Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Ricky Davis was a talented, fifth-year wing, who finished third on the team in scoring at 15 points per game.

Ricky Davis inn 2003. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Davis was traded to the Boston Celtics 22 games into the season. He went on to play for four more teams until 2010. He now competes in the Big3.

Ricky Davis in 2021. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Zydrunas Ilgauskas anchored the middle for the Cavs. He averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in 2003-04.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 2003. David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images

Ilgauskas retired a two-time All-Star in 2011. He briefly worked for the Cavs front office and coached a high school team in 2015. His number was retired by the Cavs in 2014.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 2014. Tony Dejak/AP Images

Kevin Ollie was a reserve guard, but played the fourth-most minutes on the Cavs that year.

Kevin Ollie in 2003. Noren Trotman/NBAE via Getty Images

Ollie went on to coach UConn to an NCAA championship in 2014, but was fired in 2018 over NCAA violations. He is now the head coach and head of player development at Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league.

Kevin Ollie in 2018. Jessica Hill/AP Images

Eric Williams came over in the trade with Boston and averaged 9 points per game.

Eric Williams in 2003. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Williams bounced around the NBA, playing for four more teams over the next two years. Williams later appeared in episodes of "Basketball Wives" with his now-ex-wife Jennifer Williams. It was reported by gossip site The Neighborhood Talk in 2022 that Williams is now a farmer and engaged to a new woman.

Story continues

Eric Williams in 2005. Ron Hoskins/NBAE/Getty Images

Source: The Neighborhood Talk

Ira Newble was a fourth-year forward who averaged 20 minutes per game, mostly off the bench.

Ira Newble in 2003. Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Newble played in the NBA until 2008. He is perhaps best known for trying to raise awareness to genocide in Darfur in 2007. He last coached in the G League in 2016.

Ira Newble in 2016. Otto Kitsinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Darius Miles averaged 9 points per game in 37 games, but was traded midseason to the Blazers.

Darius Miles in 2003. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Miles played in the NBA until 2009. His retirement has been up and down. While he briefly hosted a podcast with former teammate Quentin Richardson, he filed for bankruptcy in 2016. In 2021, Miles was part of a group of former players who were charged with insurance fraud.

Darius Miles in 2020. Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Tony Battie came over in the trade with the Celtics and averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Tony Battie in 2003. Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Battie last played in the NBA in 2012. He was briefly a TV analyst for the Magic. He is now involved in Texas Tech basketball, where he played in college.

Tony Battie in 2018. via Texas Tech Red Raiders/YouTube

Source: 97.3

Jeff McInnis came to the Cavs in the trade with the Blazers. He averaged 11.7 points in 35 minutes per game.

Jeff McInnis in 2004. Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

McInnis played in the NBA until 2008. He is now the coach of Team Charlotte, an elite youth basketball team.

Jeff McInnis in 2022. via GUTTA Magazine/YouTube

Paul Silas was the head coach of the Cavaliers.

Paul Silas in 2003. Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Silas coached the Cavs until 2005. He was later tapped to coach the then-Charlotte Bobcats from 2010-12. He was let go in April 2012 after leading Charlotte to an all-time worst 7–59 season. His son, Stephen, is the head coach of the Rockets.

Paul Silas in 2017. Colin E. Braley/AP Images

Read the original article on Insider