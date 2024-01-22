Where are they now? How former Michigan football players fared at transfer schools in 2023
The 2023 season ended perfectly for Michigan football, and those who sought greener pastures may be kicking themselves after seeing their former team hoist the national championship trophy.
The Wolverines had several defections over the years, with many going to Charlotte this past offseason to play for former Jim Harbaugh consigliere Biff Poggi. Joe Milton and Alan Bowman are former Michigan quarterbacks who started for their respective teams, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, while Cade McNamara started at Iowa for five games before suffering a season-ending injury. Oddly, though tight end Erick All played in just seven games for Iowa, he still led the team in receiving.
From the above teams, to Florida, to Oklahoma, to New Mexico State, there are former Wolverines who played all across the country. Here’s how they performed in 2023.
Damani Dent - Charlotte 49ers
Dent did not play any snaps for Charlotte in 2023.
Nikhai Hill-Green - Charlotte 49ers
73 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 passes broken up, 1 fumble forced
AJ Henning - Northwestern Wildcats
45 catches, 418 yards, 4 touchdowns; 27 carries, 110 yards, 1 touchdown; 15 kick returns, 330 yards.
RJ Moten - Florida Gators
8 tackles (six games played).
Eyabi Okie - Charlotte 49ers
56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 pass broken up, 10 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble forced.
Andrel Anthony - Oklahoma Sooners
27 catches, 429 yards, 1 touchdown (six games).
Taylor Upshaw - Arizona Wildcats
31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 1 pass broken up, 1 fumble forced.
Julius Welschof - Charlotte 49ers
4 tackles, 2 quarterback hurries (4 games).
Deuce Spurlock - Florida Gators
15 snaps (three games, no stats registered).
Alan Bowman - Oklahoma State Cowboys
304-for-501, 15 touchdowns, 3,460 yards, 14 interceptions; 26 rushing attempts, 24 yards, 2 touchdowns; 1 reception, 3 yards. Appeared in 14 games, including Big 12 Championship Game.
George Rooks - Boston College
29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble forced.
Erick All - Iowa Hawkeyes
21 catches, 299 yards, 3 touchdowns (led the team in receiving despite only playing in seven games).
Louis Hansen - UConn Huskies
2 catches, 33 yards (11 games).
Cade McNamara - Iowa Hawkeyes
46-for-90, 505 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; 13 carries for -45 yards. (5 games.)
Jack Stewart - UConn Huskies
Played 50 snaps (7 offense, 43 special teams).
Jordan Morant - Mississippi State Bulldogs
7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss.
Sammy Faustin - UMass Minutemen
Did not register any snaps or stats in 2023.
Cole Hussung - Louisville Cardinals
The kicker registered four snaps in one game but did not register any stats.
Andre Seldon - New Mexico State Aggies
53 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 7 passes broken up, 1 interception, 1 fumble forced (15 games).
Dan Villari - Syracuse Orange
55 rushing attempts, 326 yards, 2 touchdowns; 23-for-33 passing, 177 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions; 20 catches, 180 yards, 3 touchdowns.
George Johnson III - UMass Minutemen
35 catches, 421 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Darion Green-Warren - Nevada Wolfpack
Green-Warren did not register any snaps or stats in 2023.
Anthony Solomon - Arizona Wildcats
Solomon did not register any snaps or stats in 2023.
Nolan Rumler - Kent State Golden Flashes
Rumler registered 55 snaps only in Week 1 of 2023.
Cornell Wheeler - Kansas Jayhawks
28 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception.
Giles Jackson - Washington Huskies
14 catches, 106 yards, 1 touchdown; 3 punt returns, 10 yards; played in Pac-12 Championship Game, Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal), and national championship game.
Phillip Paea - Oklahoma Sooners
Registered three snaps in two games.
Joe Milton - Tennessee Volunteers
229-for-354, 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 78 carries, 299 yards, 7 touchdowns; 1 catch, 6 yards.
Christian Turner - Indiana Hoosiers
52 carries, 227 yards, 2 touchdowns; 4 catches, 0 yards; 1 kick return, 3 yards.
Zach Carpenter - Indiana Hoosiers
Started 12 games, 804 snaps.
Aaron Lewis - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 passes broken up, 10 quarterback hurries.
Myles Sims - Georgia Tech
37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 5 passes broken up.