Where are they now? How former Michigan football players fared at transfer schools in 2023

The 2023 season ended perfectly for Michigan football, and those who sought greener pastures may be kicking themselves after seeing their former team hoist the national championship trophy.

The Wolverines had several defections over the years, with many going to Charlotte this past offseason to play for former Jim Harbaugh consigliere Biff Poggi. Joe Milton and Alan Bowman are former Michigan quarterbacks who started for their respective teams, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, while Cade McNamara started at Iowa for five games before suffering a season-ending injury. Oddly, though tight end Erick All played in just seven games for Iowa, he still led the team in receiving.

From the above teams, to Florida, to Oklahoma, to New Mexico State, there are former Wolverines who played all across the country. Here’s how they performed in 2023.

Damani Dent - Charlotte 49ers

Dent did not play any snaps for Charlotte in 2023.

Nikhai Hill-Green - Charlotte 49ers

73 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 passes broken up, 1 fumble forced

AJ Henning - Northwestern Wildcats

45 catches, 418 yards, 4 touchdowns; 27 carries, 110 yards, 1 touchdown; 15 kick returns, 330 yards.

RJ Moten - Florida Gators

8 tackles (six games played).

Eyabi Okie - Charlotte 49ers

56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 pass broken up, 10 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble forced.

27 catches, 429 yards, 1 touchdown (six games).

Taylor Upshaw - Arizona Wildcats

31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 1 pass broken up, 1 fumble forced.

Julius Welschof - Charlotte 49ers

4 tackles, 2 quarterback hurries (4 games).

Deuce Spurlock - Florida Gators

15 snaps (three games, no stats registered).

Alan Bowman - Oklahoma State Cowboys

304-for-501, 15 touchdowns, 3,460 yards, 14 interceptions; 26 rushing attempts, 24 yards, 2 touchdowns; 1 reception, 3 yards. Appeared in 14 games, including Big 12 Championship Game.

29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble forced.

Erick All - Iowa Hawkeyes

21 catches, 299 yards, 3 touchdowns (led the team in receiving despite only playing in seven games).

Louis Hansen - UConn Huskies

2 catches, 33 yards (11 games).

Cade McNamara - Iowa Hawkeyes

46-for-90, 505 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; 13 carries for -45 yards. (5 games.)

Jack Stewart - UConn Huskies

Played 50 snaps (7 offense, 43 special teams).

Jordan Morant - Mississippi State Bulldogs

7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss.

Sammy Faustin - UMass Minutemen

Did not register any snaps or stats in 2023.

Cole Hussung - Louisville Cardinals

The kicker registered four snaps in one game but did not register any stats.

Andre Seldon - New Mexico State Aggies

53 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 7 passes broken up, 1 interception, 1 fumble forced (15 games).

Dan Villari - Syracuse Orange

55 rushing attempts, 326 yards, 2 touchdowns; 23-for-33 passing, 177 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions; 20 catches, 180 yards, 3 touchdowns.

George Johnson III - UMass Minutemen

35 catches, 421 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Darion Green-Warren - Nevada Wolfpack

Green-Warren did not register any snaps or stats in 2023.

Anthony Solomon - Arizona Wildcats

Solomon did not register any snaps or stats in 2023.

Nolan Rumler - Kent State Golden Flashes

Rumler registered 55 snaps only in Week 1 of 2023.

Cornell Wheeler - Kansas Jayhawks

28 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception.

Giles Jackson - Washington Huskies

14 catches, 106 yards, 1 touchdown; 3 punt returns, 10 yards; played in Pac-12 Championship Game, Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal), and national championship game.

Phillip Paea - Oklahoma Sooners

Registered three snaps in two games.

Joe Milton - Tennessee Volunteers

229-for-354, 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 78 carries, 299 yards, 7 touchdowns; 1 catch, 6 yards.

52 carries, 227 yards, 2 touchdowns; 4 catches, 0 yards; 1 kick return, 3 yards.

Zach Carpenter - Indiana Hoosiers

Started 12 games, 804 snaps.

51 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 passes broken up, 10 quarterback hurries.

Myles Sims - Georgia Tech

37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 5 passes broken up.

