Where Are They Now? Catching up with Derrike Cope

No NASCAR driver has ever won the World Series. But Derrike Cope was a potential major league prospect who went on to win NASCAR‘s crown jewel, the Daytona 500.

The Spanaway, Washington, native grew up as a baseball standout, so good as a hard-hitting catcher in high school and college (on a full athletic scholarship) that major league scouts — particularly from the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles — were regularly attending his games.

“I had aspirations to play professional baseball since I was very young,” Cope said. “Really, that‘s all I did and patterned my life towards. I felt very close to seeing that come to fruition.”

That all ended in his freshman year at Whitman College when, after retrieving a wild pitch, he attempted to throw the ball to catch a runner at second base. Unfortunately, Cope went one way and his right knee went in the other direction.

End result: torn and severed medial collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments, torn meniscus and surgery where doctors had to cut out part of his hamstring to help stabilize the knee.

“It was a very severe knee injury, a complete blowout, ended all my baseball hopes,” Cope said. “My leg never went straight for the next three years.”

It was time for Plan B, and in a sense, follow a family tradition. His father, Don, was a longtime NHRA drag racer, and with his brothers owned a speed shop in Spanaway where they built race engines for a number of late model and Winston Grand National West stock car teams.

In a way, the younger Cope unknowingly began preparing for what would become a lifetime in racing when his father took the then 14-year-old to his race shop and put him to work grinding camshafts.

“I come from a racing background,” Cope said. “My father and his brothers, they were in the real infancy of drag racing out of San Diego and Southern California in the early days, and building engines for a living. So I was always involved in motorsports, even though I wanted to play baseball and all those things. But my dad was very influential in what I did and my work ethic. He told me to ‘stick to what you know and you‘ll always have a job if you can be multi-faceted and well-rounded.‘

Story continues

“I’ve been very fortunate that we feel like that we’ve touched a lot of people and hopefully have aided in their developments over the years, whether they were a driver or somebody that worked for me and when they left there they were more well-rounded.”

Cope‘s brother, Darren, was also a budding race car driver at the time, and their cousin, Ernie, raced in NASCAR‘s Cup and Busch Series in the 1980s and 1990s before becoming a crew chief. Since 2016, Ernie Cope has served as competition director at JTG Daugherty Racing.

During recovery from his knee injury, Derrike helped his brother with his race car. This led Derrike to trade his baseball glove for a steering wheel, and after a few starts, come to the conclusion that racing would be his new career.

“I started racing a late model, found my calling and it went a long way,” Cope said.

****************************************

Indeed, Cope‘s calling did go a long way, more than 30 years to be exact. After paying his dues on late model tracks in the Pacific Northwest, and bypassing the Busch Series to go right into the Cup circuit, Cope made his first Cup start in 1982 at Riverside International Raceway, finishing 36th and earning $625.

Eight years later, he‘d become a member of one of the most exclusive fraternities in NASCAR when he won the 1990 Daytona 500.

Driving for team owner Bob Whitcomb, Cope, in the No. 10 Purolator Chevrolet, battled Dale Earnhardt for the lead late in the race. On the final lap and while in the lead, Earnhardt ran over some debris heading into Turn 3, cutting down a tire. Cope passed the Intimidator and sailed on across the finish line not only with the biggest win of his career, but also one of the biggest upsets in 500 history. In fact, before that race, Cope had never finished a Cup race higher than sixth place.

The 500 win also produced one of the best one-liners in the history of The Great American Race, when Cope‘s crew chief, Buddy Parrot, laughingly told CBS that his driver had a post-race problem: “He don‘t know where Victory Lane is.”

Cope eventually found Victory Lane, and 10 races later at Dover Motor Speedway, he‘d earn the second and final win of his 428-race Cup career.

****************************************

RacingOne

Even though it‘s been 32 years since his win at Daytona, at times it feels almost like it was just yesterday for Cope.

“Obviously, winning the Daytona 500 is a life-changing moment,” Cope said. “It’s a moment in time that thrusts you — if you’re relatively in the infancy of your career, as I was at that time — and certainly elevates your notoriety extensively. We did the David Letterman show, The George Michael Sports Machine show, did a lot of things nationwide. You were noticed in the airports and everywhere.

“We won two Cup races, a Busch race, won poles. All in all, I’m very pleased with how things worked out. I mean, I would‘ve liked to probably have driven longer, maybe competitively and in a competitive ride than what I had the opportunity to. But we made the most of all the opportunities we had, we had a lot of great people believe in us, like sponsors, and we still maintain a lot of those relationships today.”

And it‘s not just relationships within the business. Fans played a major part of Cope‘s career, and continue to do so even today.

“It’s very humbling and I’m very appreciative of those times and interactions with the people, I always have been,” Cope said. “I really tried to take a lot of time for people throughout my career.

“Even today, whenever I go somewhere, I’m still recognized by fans. I also get a lot of fan mail, I get letters and cards to sign every day. I’m very pleased that people still think about what we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, and have some sense of connection with me. I treasure that.

“And I think the older you get, the more reflective you become. Obviously, I was fortunate enough to do it for a long period of time and I still have a connection to it. I relish every moment of it.”

****************************************

In a sense, Cope has been a Renaissance man throughout his racing career. He drove for a number of legends in the sport, including NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough and Bud Moore.

He also owned and operated his own teams for several years in both the Cup and Xfinity Series.

He‘s done extensive TV work and public speaking, is a scratch golfer, and even sang on a 1997 music CD titled “Lonnie Hillard‘s Race Tracks II” with fellow NASCAR drivers Ron Hornaday Jr., Kenny Wallace, Brett and Todd Bodine, and Bobby Allison.

At 62, he qualified for and raced in the 2021 Daytona 500, making him one of the few drivers in NASCAR history to have competed in five different decades. At the end of last season, Cope and wife Elyshia sold their interest in StarCom Racing and are looking at new projects.

“We‘ve just been contemplating what do we want to do, what‘s next?” Cope said. “At this point in time, it really has been more of a fact-finding mission for us. Do I want to retire, semi-retire, play more golf, go to the beach house, what do we want to do?

“Realistically, I still would like to go to the race track. Both Elyshia (recently started her own business as a certified health coach) and I enjoy being at the race track in some capacity or another. I’ve had a couple things come up about doing some consulting and doing a limited Cup thing and stuff, which may be something that I look at, but I haven’t said yes to doing any of that yet.

“I’ve also been helping my cousin, Nick Tucker, who owns Nitro Motorsports. He has a karting operation and has go-karts for the sons of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. He also just started a Trans Am TA2 program with some drivers and they‘ve already had success there. I‘m just trying to maybe help him out there. It‘s enjoyable for us, it‘s 12 races and we‘ve had a really good time so far, so that‘s kind of what we’re doing and what I think we’re going to do for this year.”

Even at 63, much like his buddy Morgan Shepherd who raced into his late 70s, Cope isn‘t completely ready to hang up his fire suit for good. He‘s also eyeing doing a partial race schedule if he can get the right situation and sponsors together.

“Honestly, I don‘t know,” said Cope, who lives with his wife north of Charlotte. “I think it’s really kind of something that I still would like to kind of piddle around with.”

And while he isn‘t shutting the door totally on an occasional Cup or Xfinity start, Cope is also quite interested in doing other forms of car racing.

“I‘ve contemplated maybe getting a Ferrari Challenge car, in addition to doing something with Nick‘s TA2 program,” Cope said.

He then added with a laugh about a recent meet-up he had at Sebring International Raceway near Daytona.

“I get to Sebring and Wally Dallenbach (Jr.), (Joe) Nemechek and (Mike) Skinner are all down there, they have their cars and they‘re all piddling around. I also talked to Paul Menard about maybe doing a few races in our TA2 car and he was receptive to that.

“We‘re just looking at different scenarios. I might drive at Watkins Glen, or maybe some kind of GT Series car, a GT3 or GT4, just something where I could take it to the race track … kind of an arrive and drive kind of thing.

“Sure, we want to be competitive, because we’re always competitive, but it’s more about having something to drive and having some fun. We‘re just trying to find our way to the next chapter.”

Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images

The Derrike Cope file:

* Age: 63.

* Hometown: Spanaway, Washington.

* Wife: Elyshia.

* Children: Aislinn, 28, doctor of natural medicine; McKinley, 26, athletic trainer; Zoe, 19, college student, studying to be aesthetician and nurse.



Career highlights:

* NASCAR Cup career: 428 races, two wins, six top-five and 32 top-10 finishes. Also one pole. Best season finish: 15th (1995).

* NASCAR Xfinity Series career: 280 races, one win, two top-five and eight top-10 finishes. Also one pole. Best season finish: 20th (2011).

* NASCAR Truck Series career: 15 races, one top-10 finish. Best season finish: never ran a full season in the series.

Veteran motorsports writer Jerry Bonkowski specializes in writing Where Are They Now? stories for NASCAR.com. Among those he‘s done to date include Ernie Irvan, Steve Grissom, Johnny Benson, Stacy Compton, Mike Bliss, Doug Richert, Brian Scott, Robby Gordon, Ricky Craven, Terry Labonte, Kenny Wallace, Trevor Bayne, Ken Schrader, Shawna Robinson, Sam Hornish Jr., Bobby Labonte, Greg Biffle, Ricky Rudd, Darrell Waltrip, Mark Martin, Marcos Ambrose and Juan Pablo Montoya.