Where are they now: Adam Rooney

Former Stoke City striker Adam Rooney captains Salford City

Every so often, a club has a young player who bursts on to the scene to really get fans excited, and that was certainly the case for the Potters back in 2006 when teenager Adam Rooney, in only his second start for the club scored a hat-trick away at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sadly, that wasn't a sign of what was to come from the striker. The following season, after making 19 appearances he was loaned out to League One Yeovil Town for the remainder of the season. Rooney returned to the then Britannia Stadium at the beginning of the 2007/08 season, but wouldn't make a single appearance for the club. Instead he would be loaned out to League Two twice, to Chesterfield and then Bury.

Rooney made a total of 19 appearances for the Potters before he made the move to Scotland, where he's arguably enjoyed the most successful periods of his career. He joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2008, and although his first season ended in disappointment with relegation from the Scottish Premier League, the Irishman enjoyed two prolific seasons with Cali - scoring 26 goals as they won promotion back to the SPL. He then finished the following season as one of the top scorers in the division with 21 goals in 42 games.

It was after that season that Rooney caught the eye of Birmingham City manager Chris Hughton, who brought him back for a second spell in the Championship. Sadly, Rooney couldn't rediscover his goalscoring form for the Blues, and after 30 appearances, seven goals and a loan spell at Swindon Town, he joined League One Oldham Athletic.

The Irishman's stay in League One would not last long however. After just six months at the Latics, that included two goals against Port Vale, he made the move back to the Scottish Premier League, this time to Aberdeen, where the striker enjoyed the most successful years of his career.

In his first full season with Aberdeen Rooney scored 28 goals, six of them in the Europa League and finished as the leading goal scorer in the SPL. Over a four and a half year spell with Aberdeen the striker made 194 appearances, scoring 87 goals.

Rooney's time at Pittodrie would be the pinnacle of his career, as after four-and-a-half-years at the Scottish club, he once again made the move back to England, this time in the National League with big-spending Salford City. It wasn't a poor season by any standards for Rooney, who netted 23 times as Salford won promotion to the English Football League for the first time in their history. But the following season would be the Irishman's last in English league football.

In March 2019, having scored nine goals in Salford's debut League Two campaign he once again moved back in to non-league, this time with National League Solihull Moors.

Since leaving Solihull in 2022, the former Stoke striker has continued to ply his trade further down the football pyramid. First signing for Southern League side Stratford Town before moving on to National League North side Brackley Town.

Earlier this season Rooney signed for his 14th club, National League North side Hereford FC.