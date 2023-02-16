Where Notre Dame ranks in preseason top 25 SP+ rankings

We’ve reached the dead zone as football fans. Sure, the USFL and XFL start up shortly but with the Super Bowl coming and going last weekend we’re without the NFL or a competitive college football game again until late August.

However, it’s not too early for Bill Connelly to get you ready for some (college) football. Earlier this week he released with ESPN, the 2023 preseason college football SP+ rankings.

All teams were ranked from 1-133 but for the sake of this post, we’ll keep it to the top 25.

About S&P – from Connelly:

A reminder on SP+: It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.

Where does Notre Dame rank? And where do the biggest names they’ll face in 2023 – Clemson, USC, and Ohio State rank? Check out the top 25 teams along with their overall ratings below.

Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 14.3

Offense: 30.7

Defense: 16.4

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 14.5

Offense: 28.5

Defense: 14.0

Mississippi State

USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 14.8

Offense: 37.0

Defense: 22.3

Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 14.8

Offense: 36.1

Defense: 21.4

UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 15.0

Offense: 40.2

Defense: 25.2

Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 15.1

Offense: 37.3

Defense: 22.2

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 15.4

Offense: 36.5

Defense: 21.1

Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 16.7

Offense: 38.5

Defense: 21.8

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 16.9

Offense: 29.7

Defense: 12.8

Washington

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 18.7

Offense: 41.9

Defense: 23.2

Notre Dame

USA TODAY SPORTS

Rating: 18.9

Offense: 36.6

Defense: 17.7

Oklahoma

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 18.9

Offense: 41.2

Defense: 22.3

Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 19.0

Offense: 39.5

Defense: 20.5

Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 20.0

Offense: 36.4

Defense: 16.5

Florida State

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 20.9

Offense: 36.6

Defense: 15.7

USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 21.3

Offense: 45.3

Defense: 24.1

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 21.4

Offense: 39.2

Defense: 17.8

Oregon

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 21.6

Offense: 44.2

Defense: 22.7

LSU

USA TODAY SPORTS

Rating: 23.5

Offense: 41.1

Defense: 17.5

Tennessee

The Knoxville News Sentinel

Rating: 24.1

Offense: 46.0

Defense: 21.8

Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 24.4

Offense: 37.9

Defense: 13.5

Alabama

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 27.5

Offense: 43.4

Defense: 15.9

Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Rating: 28.8

Offense: 41.8

Defense: 13.0

Ohio State

York Daily Record

Rating: 30.0

Offense: 46.3

Defense: 16.3

Georgia

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 31.7

Offense: 42.4

Defense: 10.7

