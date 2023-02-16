Where Notre Dame ranks in preseason top 25 SP+ rankings
We’ve reached the dead zone as football fans. Sure, the USFL and XFL start up shortly but with the Super Bowl coming and going last weekend we’re without the NFL or a competitive college football game again until late August.
However, it’s not too early for Bill Connelly to get you ready for some (college) football. Earlier this week he released with ESPN, the 2023 preseason college football SP+ rankings.
All teams were ranked from 1-133 but for the sake of this post, we’ll keep it to the top 25.
About S&P – from Connelly:
A reminder on SP+: It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date.
Where does Notre Dame rank? And where do the biggest names they’ll face in 2023 – Clemson, USC, and Ohio State rank? Check out the top 25 teams along with their overall ratings below.
Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 14.3
Offense: 30.7
Defense: 16.4
Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 14.5
Offense: 28.5
Defense: 14.0
Mississippi State
USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 14.8
Offense: 37.0
Defense: 22.3
Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 14.8
Offense: 36.1
Defense: 21.4
UCLA
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 15.0
Offense: 40.2
Defense: 25.2
Florida
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 15.1
Offense: 37.3
Defense: 22.2
TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 15.4
Offense: 36.5
Defense: 21.1
Ole Miss
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 16.7
Offense: 38.5
Defense: 21.8
Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 16.9
Offense: 29.7
Defense: 12.8
Washington
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 18.7
Offense: 41.9
Defense: 23.2
Notre Dame
USA TODAY SPORTS
Rating: 18.9
Offense: 36.6
Defense: 17.7
Oklahoma
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 18.9
Offense: 41.2
Defense: 22.3
Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 19.0
Offense: 39.5
Defense: 20.5
Clemson
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 20.0
Offense: 36.4
Defense: 16.5
Florida State
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 20.9
Offense: 36.6
Defense: 15.7
USC
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 21.3
Offense: 45.3
Defense: 24.1
Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 21.4
Offense: 39.2
Defense: 17.8
Oregon
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 21.6
Offense: 44.2
Defense: 22.7
LSU
USA TODAY SPORTS
Rating: 23.5
Offense: 41.1
Defense: 17.5
Tennessee
The Knoxville News Sentinel
Rating: 24.1
Offense: 46.0
Defense: 21.8
Penn State
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 24.4
Offense: 37.9
Defense: 13.5
Alabama
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 27.5
Offense: 43.4
Defense: 15.9
Michigan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Rating: 28.8
Offense: 41.8
Defense: 13.0
Ohio State
York Daily Record
Rating: 30.0
Offense: 46.3
Defense: 16.3
Georgia
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Rating: 31.7
Offense: 42.4
Defense: 10.7