Where Notre Dame ranks among top 25 winningest Power Five programs since 2012
Notre Dame may not have won a national championship in football since 1988 but the Fighting Irish haven’t had a run of success like they’re on in quite some time. Brian Kelly got ridiculed for many things during his time in South Bend but you can’t argue that he put Notre Dame back on the map compared to where it was when he inherited the dwindling program in December of 2009.
So how does Notre Dame’s last 10 years rank compared to the others in college football? Despite the disaster that was the end to the 2014 season (1-5 finish after 6-0 start) and a 4-8 showing in 2016, the Irish still rank among the top ten Power Five teams in terms of winning percentage since 2012, research that Clint Buckley of 247Sports recently did.
Here are the top 25 winningest Power Five programs since 2012:
25. Auburn
AP Photo/Dave Martin, File
25. Auburn: 77-52
24. Kansas State
Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
24. Kansas State: 76-50
23. Louisville
Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
23. Louisville: 77-50
22. USC
Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
22. USC: 77-47
21. Baylor
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
21. Baylor: 8-47
T-19. Utah
Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
T-19. Utah: 78-45
T-19. Washington
Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
T-19. Washington: 78-45
18. Florida
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
18. Florida: 80-46
T-16. Stanford
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
T-16. Stanford: 82-43
T-16. Iowa
USA TODAY NETWORKS
T-16. Iowa: 82-43
15. Michigan
Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
15. Michigan: 81-42
14. Penn State
Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports
14. Penn State: 82-42
13. Michigan State
USA TODAY NETWORK
13. Michigan State: 83-42
12. Florida State
Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
12. Florida State: 85-42
11. Texas A&M
Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
11. Texas A&M: 85-41
10. Oklahoma State
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
10. Oklahoma State: 90-39
9. LSU
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
9. LSU: 90-37
8. Wisconsin
Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
8. Wisconsin: 93-36
7. Notre Dame
Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
7. Notre Dame: 97-31
6. Oregon
Syndication: The Register Guard
6. Oregon: 91-27
5. Georgia
Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
5. Georgia: 106-28
4. Oklahoma
USA TODAY NETWORKS
4. Oklahoma: 107-24
3. Clemson
USA TODAY NETWORK
3. Clemson: 121-17
2. Ohio State
USA TODAY NETWORK
2. Ohio State: 116-13
1. Alabama
Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama: 128-13
1
1