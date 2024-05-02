Where Notre Dame ranks for 2024 spring game attendance

Spring football games aren’t what they used to be as what used to be often seen as a tough scrimmage now has most head coaches just trying to make it through four quarters without any injuries.

That doesn’t hold this football-crazed nation back from seeking more college football however, even if it is spring. Fans came out in droves nationally to see their teams take part in respective spring games this year.

Thanks to some investigative work from our colleagues at Ducks Wire, we have a list of the 20-most attended spring games based on reported attendance estimates. You won’t be surprised to know that Notre Dame found their way near the top-10 or who those programs were at the very top of the list.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire