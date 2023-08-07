Where Notre Dame is ranked in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll
As you may have noticed that Notre Dame is among the top 25 teams ranked in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
The Irish, along with 24 other teams will have a number next to their name when the season begins in a few weeks. History shows that these preseasons polls aren’t an exact science, as there will be more than a few teams that end up missing out on the final coaches poll of the 2023 season.
What this really signifies is that college football is right around the corner, out Saturday’s will be full once more. Find out where each team is ranked in the first coaches poll of the year.
#25 Texas A&M
Last year’s record
Overall: 5-7
Conference: 2-6
#24 Texas Tech
Last year’s record
Overall: 8-5
Conference: 5-4
#23 Tulane
Last year’s record
Overall: 12-2
Conference: 7-1
#22 Ole Miss
Last year’s record
Overall: 8-5
Conference: 4-4
#21 Wisconsin
Last year’s record
Overall: 7-6
Conference: 4-5
#20 North Carolina
Last year’s record
Overall: 9-5
Conference: 6-2
#19 Oklahoma
Last year’s record
Overall: 6-7
Conference: 3-6
#18 Oregon State
Last year’s record
Overall: 10-3
Conference: 6-3
#17 Kansas State
Last year’s record
Overall: 10-4
Conference: 7-2
#16 TCU
Last year’s record
Overall: 13-2
Conference: 9-0
#15 Oregon
Last year’s record
Overall: 10-3
Conference: 7-2
#14 Utah
Last year’s record
Overall: 10-4
Conference: 7-2
#13 Notre Dame
Last year’s record
Overall: 9-4
Conference: N/A
#12 Texas
Last year’s record
Overall: 8-5
Conference: 6-3
#11 Washington
Last year’s record
Overall: 11-2
Conference: 7-2
#10 Tennessee
Last year’s record
Overall: 11-2
Conference: 6-2
#9 Clemson
Last year’s record
Overall: 11-3
Conference: 8-0
#8 Florida State
Last year’s record
Overall: 10-3
Conference: 5-3
#7 Penn State
Last year’s record
Overall: 11-2
Conference: 7-2
#6 USC
Last year’s record
Overall: 11-3
Conference: 8-1
#5 LSU
Last year’s record
Overall: 10-4
Conference: 6-2
#4 Ohio State
Last year’s record
Overall: 11-2
Conference: 8-1
#3 Alabama
Last year’s record
Overall: 11-2
Conference: 6-2
#2 Michigan
Last year’s record
Overall: 13-1
Conference: 9-0
#1 Georgia
Last year’s record
Overall: 15-0
Conference: 8-0
