Where Notre Dame is ranked in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

As you may have noticed that Notre Dame is among the top 25 teams ranked in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Irish, along with 24 other teams will have a number next to their name when the season begins in a few weeks. History shows that these preseasons polls aren’t an exact science, as there will be more than a few teams that end up missing out on the final coaches poll of the 2023 season.

What this really signifies is that college football is right around the corner, out Saturday’s will be full once more. Find out where each team is ranked in the first coaches poll of the year.

#25 Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 5-7

Conference: 2-6

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 8-5

Conference: 5-4

#23 Tulane

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 12-2

Conference: 7-1

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 8-5

Conference: 4-4

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 7-6

Conference: 4-5

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 9-5

Conference: 6-2

#19 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) looks to the sideline during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0.

Lx19270

Last year’s record

Overall: 6-7

Conference: 3-6

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-3

Conference: 6-3

#17 Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-4

Conference: 7-2

#16 TCU

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes shouts at an official during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 13-2

Conference: 9-0

#15 Oregon

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheer leaders walk dance for tailgaters before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-3

Conference: 7-2

#14 Utah

Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on the sideline during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-4

Conference: 7-2

#13 Notre Dame

Sam Hartman QB of the Fighting Irish at practice at the Fighting Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame on Wednesday July 26, 2023.

Last year’s record

Overall: 9-4

Conference: N/A

#12 Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes to a teammate during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Ewers

Last year’s record

Overall: 8-5

Conference: 6-3

#11 Washington

Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates after defeaing the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington won 51-33. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 7-2

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws an orange after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 6-2

#9 Clemson

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-3

Conference: 8-0

#8 Florida State

Nov 10, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Alize Mack (86) catches a pass for a touchdown over Florida State Seminoles defensive back A.J. Westbrook (19) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-3

Conference: 5-3

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Devyn Ford (28) gets past Auburn Tigers defenders during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 7-2

#6 USC

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-3

Conference: 8-1

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-4

Conference: 6-2

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 8-1

#3 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes away from Denver Harris #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 6-2

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Syndication Detroit Free Press

Last year’s record

Overall: 13-1

Conference: 9-0

#1 Georgia

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.

News Joshua L Jones

Last year’s record

Overall: 15-0

Conference: 8-0

