Where Notre Dame is ranked in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

As you may have noticed that Notre Dame is among the top 25 teams ranked in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Irish, along with 24 other teams will have a number next to their name when the season begins in a few weeks. History shows that these preseasons polls aren’t an exact science, as there will be more than a few teams that end up missing out on the final coaches poll of the 2023 season.

What this really signifies is that college football is right around the corner, out Saturday’s will be full once more. Find out where each team is ranked in the first coaches poll of the year.

#25 Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 5-7

Conference: 2-6

#24 Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 8-5

Conference: 5-4

#23 Tulane

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 12-2

Conference: 7-1

#22 Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 8-5

Conference: 4-4

#21 Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 7-6

Conference: 4-5

#20 North Carolina

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/n-carolina/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:North Carolina Tar Heels;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">North Carolina Tar Heels</a> quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/322656" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Drake Maye;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Drake Maye</a> (10) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 9-5

Conference: 6-2

#19 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/334154" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Nick Evers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Nick Evers</a> (7) looks to the sideline during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/texas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Texas;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Texas</a> at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0.<br>Lx19270
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) looks to the sideline during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0.
Lx19270

Last year’s record

Overall: 6-7

Conference: 3-6

#18 Oregon State

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/oregon-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Oregon State Beavers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Oregon State Beavers</a> helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-3

Conference: 6-3

#17 Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-4

Conference: 7-2

#16 TCU

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/tcu/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:TCU Horned Frogs;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">TCU Horned Frogs</a> head coach Sonny Dykes shouts at an official during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/georgia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Georgia Bulldogs;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Georgia Bulldogs</a> at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes shouts at an official during the third quarter of the CFP national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 13-2

Conference: 9-0

#15 Oregon

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/oregon/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Oregon Ducks;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Oregon Ducks</a> cheer leaders walk dance for tailgaters before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheer leaders walk dance for tailgaters before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-3

Conference: 7-2

#14 Utah

Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/utah/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Utah Utes;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Utah Utes</a> head coach Kyle Whittingham on the sideline during the first quarter against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/ucla/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:UCLA Bruins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">UCLA Bruins</a> at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on the sideline during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-4

Conference: 7-2

#13 Notre Dame

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/287487" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Sam Hartman;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Sam Hartman</a> QB of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/notre-dame/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Fighting Irish;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Fighting Irish</a> at practice at the Fighting Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame on Wednesday July 26, 2023.
Sam Hartman QB of the Fighting Irish at practice at the Fighting Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame on Wednesday July 26, 2023.

Last year’s record

Overall: 9-4

Conference: N/A

 

#12 Texas

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/texas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Texas Longhorns;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Texas Longhorns</a> quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/329235" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Quinn Ewers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Quinn Ewers</a> (3) passes to a teammate during the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/texas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Texas Longhorns football;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Texas Longhorns football</a> game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.<br>Ewers
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes to a teammate during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Ewers

Last year’s record

Overall: 8-5

Conference: 6-3

#11 Washington

Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/washington/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Washington Huskies;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Washington Huskies</a> head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates after defeaing the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/washington-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Washington State Cougars;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Washington State Cougars</a> at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington won 51-33. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates after defeaing the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington won 51-33. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 7-2

#10 Tennessee

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/tennessee/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tennessee Volunteers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tennessee Volunteers</a> quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/287922" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Joe Milton III;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Joe Milton III</a> (7) throws an orange after defeating the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/clemson/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Clemson Tigers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Clemson Tigers</a> during the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws an orange after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 6-2

#9 Clemson

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/326153" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Audric Estime;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Audric Estime</a> (7) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-3

Conference: 8-0

#8 Florida State

Nov 10, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32063" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Alize Mack;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Alize Mack</a> (86) catches a pass for a touchdown over <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/florida-st/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Florida State Seminoles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Florida State Seminoles</a> defensive back A.J. Westbrook (19) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Alize Mack (86) catches a pass for a touchdown over Florida State Seminoles defensive back A.J. Westbrook (19) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-3

Conference: 5-3

#7 Penn State

Notre Dame lands former 4-star transfer running back Devyn Ford
Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Devyn Ford (28) gets past Auburn Tigers defenders during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 7-2

#6 USC

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/332427" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jerome;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jerome</a> Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-3

Conference: 8-1

#5 LSU

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023.

Last year’s record

Overall: 10-4

Conference: 6-2

#4 Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 8-1

#3 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/323486" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jalen Milroe;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jalen Milroe</a> #4 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/alabama/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Alabama Crimson Tide;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Alabama Crimson Tide</a> rushes away from <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/333779" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Denver Harris;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Denver Harris</a> #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/alabama/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Alabama;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Alabama</a>. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes away from Denver Harris #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last year’s record

Overall: 11-2

Conference: 6-2

#2 Michigan

Michigan quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/322778" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:J.J. McCarthy;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">J.J. McCarthy</a> (9) walks off the field after the Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.<br>Syndication Detroit Free Press
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Syndication Detroit Free Press

Last year’s record

Overall: 13-1

Conference: 9-0

#1 Georgia

Georgia quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/players/311397" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Carson Beck;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Carson Beck</a> (15) throws the ball during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.<br>News Joshua L Jones
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.
News Joshua L Jones

Last year’s record

Overall: 15-0

Conference: 8-0

