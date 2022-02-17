Where Notre Dame, opponents rank in ESPN’s SP+ Rankings projection for 2022

The ESPN SP+ Rankings have grown in interest over the last few years as advanced analytics become more a part of college football not just for coaching staffs, but for fans as well.

If you’re unaware of what SP+ is, our colleagues at Buckeyes Wire gave this explanation earlier this week.

“A predictive formula Bill Connelly uses and includes returning production, recruiting, recent history and other data that — according to ESPN — are built as a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football … These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information that we have been able to gather to date.”

So based off of that information, where does Notre Dame rank nationally and of significant interest, where do Notre Dame’s 2022 opponents rank in the first edition of the SP+ Rankings (subscription required) for this fall?

116. Navy

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive end Jacob Busic (95) celebrates with teammates after sacking Air Force Falcons quarterback Xavier Arline (4) during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: -12.7

Offensive SP+: 17.8 (125)

Defensive SP+: 30.5 (95)

109. UNLV

109. UNLV

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: -10.0

Offensive SP+: 20.2 (114)

Defensive SP+: 30.2 (92)

76. Boston College

76. Boston College

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 0.0

Offensive SP+: 25.5 (84)

Defensive SP+: 25.5 (63)

74. Cal

74. Cal

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 1.7

Offensive SP+: 30.1 (57)

Defensive SP+: 28.4 (83)

68. Stanford

68. Stanford

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 1.7

Offensive SP+: 34.3 (33)

Defensive SP+: 31.3 (100)

64. USC

64. USC

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 3.1

Offensive SP+: 17.8 (125)

Defensive SP+: 30.5 (95)

58. Syracuse

58. Syracuse

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 4.5

Offensive SP+: 27.8 (70)

Defensive SP+: 23.3 (46)

56. Marshall

56. Marshall

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 4.8

Offensive SP+: 29.8 (59)

Defensive SP+: 25.0 (58)

40. North Carolina

40. North Carolina

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 10.1

Offensive SP+: 37.2 (17)

Defensive SP+: 27.1 (72)

23. BYU

23. BYU

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.1

Offensive SP+: 37.6 (11)

Defensive SP+: 23.6 (48)

8. Notre Dame

8. Notre Dame

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 19.0

Offensive SP+: 35.8 (22)

Defensive SP+: 16.7 (10)

5. Clemson

5. Clemson

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 21.0

Offensive SP+: 32.1 (41)

Defensive SP+: 11.1 (1)

1. Ohio State

1. Ohio State

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 30.8

Offensive SP+: 47.9 (1)

Defensive SP+: 17.0 (11)

