Where Notre Dame landed on Fox College Football’s top brands

Being a brand is important in college football, especially with the advent of Name, Image, Likeness. The reach of a team is vastly important and many of the top schools will be at the top of a brand list. Recently FOX College Football released their Top 25 college brands as viewed by high school football players. Find out below where Notre Dame landed according to the next stars of the game.

#1 Alabama

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Ohio State

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general view as Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Oklahoma

OU coach Brent Venables greets players before the Sooners’ spring game on April 23 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

#5 Clemson

Syndication The Greenville News

#6 LSU

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

#7 Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#8 Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to fans before Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

#9 Oregon

USA TODAY NETWORKS

#10 Miami, FL

Sep 18, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team onto the field prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

#11 Florida

Albert the Alligator gives a fan a high five. The Florida Gators scrimmaged in the first half during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

Oca Orangeandbluegame

#12 Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his players during the alma mater following the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring NCAA college football game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

The rest

👀 @officialvisit surveyed 1,000 high school football players on brand strength of college football programs What do you think of the top 25? (h/t @JeremyDarlow) pic.twitter.com/k9mgIkH6L9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 29, 2022

1

1

