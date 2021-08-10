Where Notre Dame landed in first USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

The season is here, or at least very close as the first USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll has been released. Preseason polls are always going to bring a lot of controversy, as we have no idea how good any team will be. Notre Dame is in that boat but they, like many other teams are getting the benefit of the doubt. Find out below where the Irish get ranked along with the rest of the Top 25.

#1 Alabama

Nov 21, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during a game against the entucky Wildcats at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

#2 Clemson

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#3 Oklahoma

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners helmets are lined up before the game against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day directs his team before a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Cfb Rutgers Scarlet Knights At Ohio State Buckeyes

#5 Georgia

Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart works with his team before the game with Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

#6 Texas A&M

Nov 7, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

#7 Notre Dame

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

#8 Iowa State

Nov 27, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Mike Campbell watches the first quarter of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

#9 North Carolina

North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team in the first quarter against Notre Dame on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

#10 Cincinnati

Syndication: The Enquirer

#11 Florida

Sep 28, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators mascot, Albert, cheers with fans during the second half against the Towson Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

#12 Oregon

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

#13 LSU

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron talks to LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan (97) during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#14 USC

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Clay Helton watches from the sidelines during the Pac-12 Championship against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#15 Wisconsin

Sep 10, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; A general view of Camp Randall Stadium with 77,331 fans watching the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Akron Zips. With a capacity of 80,321, the facility is designed so that all seats point toward the center of the field. Wisconsin defeated Akron 54-10. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

#16 - #25

#16 Miami (FL) #17 Indiana #18 Iowa #19 Texas #20 Penn State #21 Washington #22 Oklahoma St. #23 Louisiana-Lafayette #24 Coastal Carolina #25 Ole Miss

