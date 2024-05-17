Where Notre Dame landed in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 rankings

It’s not just 247Sports that is compiling way-too-early top 25 polls for the 2024 season, ESPN released its lists on Tuesday and had Notre Dame in a much different spot.

The Irish are viewed as fringe top-10 team by 247Sports, but ESPN has them as its No. 5 ranked school. Notre Dame moved up five spots from their previous poll, as the jump was fueled by multiple impressive transfers.

Mark Schlabach noted that “it’s time for them to turn the corner, (Marcus) Freeman has laid the groundwork.” The additions of quarterback Riley Leonard, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock along with receivers Kris Mitchell and Beaux Collins factored into the Irish making a rise.

He has Notre Dame’s biggest question marks surrounding replacing both offensive tackles, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, which is a legit concern. Depth is there, but experience is lacking. If the Irish can shore up those two spots, they should be in line for a big 2024.

