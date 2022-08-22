Where Notre Dame landed on ESPN’s SP+ projections

Michael Chen
·2 min read
In this article:
The final SP+ projections by ESPN’s Bill Connelly have been released. This metric is based on three main aspects of a team: returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. Find out below where Notre Dame ranked among that Top-10.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

#1 Alabama

#2 Georgia

#3 Ohio State

#4 Oklahoma

#5 Clemson

#6 Michigan

#7 Notre Dame

#8 Texas A&M

#9 Ole Miss

#10 Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

