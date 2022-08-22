Where Notre Dame landed on ESPN’s SP+ projections

The final SP+ projections by ESPN’s Bill Connelly have been released. This metric is based on three main aspects of a team: returning production, recent recruiting and recent history. Find out below where Notre Dame ranked among that Top-10.

#1 Alabama

Back in BDS 🏟 pic.twitter.com/PAPi8VwHSB — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 20, 2022

#2 Georgia

#3 Ohio State

take on the expectations ⛓ pic.twitter.com/OSNQriX72p — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 17, 2022

#4 Oklahoma

#5 Clemson

From watching your older brothers ball out right here, to walking into Death Valley in full pads for the first time as a Tiger. Pretty awesome. #ClemsonFamily@Kmccloud3423 x @JahiemLawson pic.twitter.com/S9JBTNdxlC — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 13, 2022

#6 Michigan

We’ll be at it for real in a few short day!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CLnMpQi2HC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 22, 2022

#7 Notre Dame

“Something different about being in our home”#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/tm5YnFIsOM — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2022

#8 Texas A&M

"The better you play, the louder they get." – Coach Fisher We. Ain't. Done. Yet. #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/rgr6DytuaZ — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 1, 2022

#9 Ole Miss

It's that time of the year again. pic.twitter.com/SQwXgK9BEm — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 3, 2022

#10 Tennessee

couldn't wait until gameday… had to get a little preview. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/9nT9KY1IF3 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 19, 2022

