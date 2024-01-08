Where Notre Dame finished in final ESPN FPI Ratings for 2023-24
The 2023-24 college football season draws to an official end on Monday night when Michigan takes on Washington in the national championship game.
It’s a Michigan team that was been viewed as one of the best in the nation all year against a Washington team that seems to do a mighty-fine Rodney Dangerfield impression and “get no respect” despite running the table to a 14-0 mark so date.
Who wins tonight is very much up for debate. We’re split here at Fighting Irish Wire while many other outlets have the same, unsure views.
ESPN FPI is a power rating system that updates each week following games. They use a formula to rank every team in the nation and as hard as it is to believe, actual wins and losses don’t factor in majorly to this.
Instead, its used almost as a guide of which team would be favored against any other team.
After the season concluded for every team besides Michigan and Washington, ESPN FPI updated their numbers. Notre Dame fans might be pleasantly surprised to see where the power ratings system ranked the Irish (hint: it’s significantly higher than they’ll be in any final AP or Coaches Poll).
Below is the final top 25 from ESPN FPI:
Utah
Final Record: 8-5
FPI Score: 9.7
Bowl Result: 14-7 loss vs. Northwestern (Las Vegas Bowl)
Miami
Final Record: 7-6
FPI Score: 10.1
Bowl Result: 31-24 loss vs. Rutgers (Pinstripe Bowl)
Louisville
Final Record: 10-4
FPI Score: 10.9
Bowl Result: 42-28 loss vs. USC (Holiday Bowl)
SMU
Final Record: 11-3
FPI Score: 11.9
Bowl Result: 24-13 loss vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl)
Oregon State
Final Record: 8-5
FPI Score: 12.7
Bowl Result: 40-8 loss vs. Notre Dame (Sun Bowl)
Arizona
Final Record: 10-3
FPI Score: 12.7
Bowl Result: 38-24 win vs. Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl)
Clemson
Final Record: 9-4
FPI Score: 13.5
Bowl Result: 38-35 win vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl)
Southern Cal
Final Record: 8-5
FPI Score: 14.1
Bowl Result: 42-28 win vs. Louisville (Holiday Bowl)
Texas A&M
Final Record: 7-6
FPI Score: 14.3
Bowl Result: 31-24 loss vs. Oklahoma State (Texas Bowl)
Tennessee
Final Record: 9-4
FPI Score: 16.8
Bowl Result: 35-0 win vs. Iowa (Citrus Bowl)
Ole Miss
Final Record: 11-2
FPI Score: 16.4
Bowl Result: 38-25 win vs. Penn State (Peach Bowl)
Missouri
Final Record: 11-2
FPI Score: 16.5
Bowl Result: 14-3 win vs. Ohio State (Cotton Bowl)
Florida State
Final Record: 13-1
FPI Score: 16.8
Bowl Result: 63-3 loss vs. Georgia (Orange Bowl)
Washington
Final Record: 14-0 (national championship still to be played)
FPI Score: 18.2
Bowl Result: 37-31 win vs. Texas (Sugar Bowl), National championship to be played still
Kansas State
Final Record: 9-4
FPI Score: 18.5
Bowl Result: 28-19 win vs. NC State (Pop-Tarts Bowl)
LSU
Final Record: 10-3
FPI Score: 19.8
Bowl Result: 35-31 win vs. Wisconsin (Reliaquest Bowl)
Oklahoma
Final Record: 10-3
FPI Score: 20.7
Bowl Result: 38-24 loss vs. Arizona (Alamo Bowl)
Notre Dame
Final Record: 10-3
FPI Score: 22.1
Bowl Result: 40-8 win vs. Oregon State (Sun Bowl)
Texas
Final Record: 12-2
FPI Score: 22.4
Bowl Result: 37-31 loss vs. Washington (Sugar Bowl)
Alabama
Final Record: 12-2
FPI Score: 24.6
Bowl Result: 28-21 loss vs. Michigan (Rose Bowl)
Penn State
Final Record: 10-3
FPI Score: 24.6
Bowl Result: 38-25 loss vs. Ole Miss (Peach Bowl)
Oregon
Final Record: 12-2
FPI Score: 26.0
Bowl Result: 45-6 win vs. Liberty (Fiesta Bowl)
Ohio State
Final Record: 11-2
FPI Score: 26.3
Bowl Result: 14-3 loss vs. Missouri
Georgia
Final Record: 13-1
FPI Score: 26.7
Bowl Result: 63-3 win vs. Florida State (Orange Bowl)
Michigan
Final Record: 14-0 (national championship to be played still)
FPI Score: 28.0
Bowl Result: 27-20 win vs. Alabama (Rose Bowl), national title game to be played