Where each Notre Dame ‘23 commit landed on 247Sports updated Top 247

Michael Chen
·3 min read

The Irish have amassed one of the top recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle, it has been an impressive group in the little time that Marcus Freeman has been leading the program. Yes, the news on this front has not been the best in the recent weeks, but the work has still been put in and the results are fantastic.

Since 247Sports has now analyzed the play from the past high school season, they made one of their final class updated and released their latest Top 247 recruits. Plenty of future Irish stars made their list and you can find out below which ones did and where they ended up.

#38 Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah

#52 Safety Peyton Bowen

#87 Running back Jeremiyah Love

#108 Wide receiver Braylon James

#133 Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore

#145 Cornerback Micah Bell

#156 Linebacker Drayk Bowen

#160 Quarterback Kenny Minchey

#170 Tight end Cooper Flanagan

#180 Athlete Brandyn Hillman

#190 Cornerback Christian Gray

#191 Defensive lineman Armel Mukam

#204 Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher

#232 Safety Ben Minich

#239 Defensive lineman Devan Houstan

#243 Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

