Where each Notre Dame ‘23 commit landed on 247Sports updated Top 247

The Irish have amassed one of the top recruiting classes for the 2023 cycle, it has been an impressive group in the little time that Marcus Freeman has been leading the program. Yes, the news on this front has not been the best in the recent weeks, but the work has still been put in and the results are fantastic.

Since 247Sports has now analyzed the play from the past high school season, they made one of their final class updated and released their latest Top 247 recruits. Plenty of future Irish stars made their list and you can find out below which ones did and where they ended up.

#38 Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah

#52 Safety Peyton Bowen

#87 Running back Jeremiyah Love

Congrats to Christian Brothers @JeremiyahLove on being named the MaxPreps Missouri Player of the Year. The 4-star Notre Dame commit led the Cadets to their second straight Class 6 state title. He balled for 317 total yards and 5 TDs in that game. ✍️: https://t.co/JPOAkNwlR8 pic.twitter.com/BSG6yxFw8c — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) December 7, 2022

#108 Wide receiver Braylon James

My new fam…can’t wait to work.☘️ pic.twitter.com/bYwvSt7J2G — Braylon James (@braylon_james14) December 8, 2022

#133 Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore

Notre Dame DL coach @CoachWash56 was in West Roxbury, Mass., to see @CathMemKnights defensive lineman Boubacar Traore. Traore and Catholic Memorial won the Division 2 MIAA Football State Championship last Saturday. The Irish are excited about his potential. pic.twitter.com/aFgUEDh5ps — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) December 7, 2022

#145 Cornerback Micah Bell

#156 Linebacker Drayk Bowen

“Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation’s necessary. Those who don’t, no explanation will suffice.” -Lou Holtz It was honestly never Notre Dame until it became Notre Dame. Every time I get back on campus I’m reminded why it will always be Notre Dame. #GoIrish #FreemanFactor pic.twitter.com/0yMRqk8D3W — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) July 29, 2022

#160 Quarterback Kenny Minchey

#170 Tight end Cooper Flanagan

Thank you coaches for making the trip to Cali, had a great at home visit. Go Irish!☘️ pic.twitter.com/UxQF6OluWS — Cooper Flanagan (@CooperXFlanagan) December 7, 2022

#180 Athlete Brandyn Hillman

#190 Cornerback Christian Gray

Four Notre Dame coaches visited with four-star cornerback pledge Christian Gray and his mother, Shonda, this evening. Deland McCullough, Mike Mickens, Marcus Freeman and Chansi Stuckey ⬇️🍀https://t.co/ufidIR9Um3 pic.twitter.com/ePIypI0qyA — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) December 8, 2022

#191 Defensive lineman Armel Mukam

Notre Dame safeties @Coach_OLeary and defensive coordinator @CoachAlGolden stopped by Woodberry Forest (Va.) School on Wednesday to see 2023 DL commit Armel Mukam. Apparently, it’s still shorts szn for the former hockey player from Canada and future Irish defender. pic.twitter.com/DZF4THKmlS — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) December 7, 2022

#204 Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher

#232 Safety Ben Minich

#239 Defensive lineman Devan Houstan

#243 Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

