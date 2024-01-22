Where each Notre Dame 2024 signee landed on 247Sports final updated rankings

The final 247Sports Rankings have been updated and it’s littered with Notre Dame 2024 signees.

Keep in mind that this is just their rankings, not the composite, which will show much different rankings as they compile each of the major recruiting services into one.

Regardless of that fact, the Irish are still brining in one of the most impressive classes in the country, with many of them having already enrolled and on campus for winter conditioning and fall practice.

Find out below where each of Notre Dame’s signees landed on the last rankings that 247Sports will make in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

#24 Defensive lineman Bryce Young

Young also posses a college-ready frame at 6-foot, 4-inches and 244-pounds and now lands in the 5-star range. He could see time early this coming season.

#42 Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

The highest rated defender for the Irish, KVA is another that could see the field early. His size at 6-foot, 3-inches and 233-pounds is a college-ready frame.

#46 Quarterback CJ Carr

Carr is already on campus, having participated in bowl practice. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 195-pound signal caller is their No. 5 overall quarterback.

#81 Wide receiver Cam Williams

The top skill position player the Irish signed this past season, should be able to make his mark early. At 6-foot, 2-inches and 188-pounds, Williams possess game-breaking ability.

#88 Offensive tackle Guerby Lambert

The Irish aren’t afraid to play offensive linemen early and Lambert could be the next that cracks the lineup early.

#111 Running back Kedren Young

With Audric Estime off to the NFL, Young has an opportunity to get a few carries this fall. There is a ton of depth at the position, so don’t be surprised if he redshirts.

#209 Safety Brauntae Johnson

Once viewed as an athlete, Johnson will start his career in the Irish secondary. He’s the prototype in what kind of frame Notre Dame loves from its safeties, at 6-foot, 3-inches and 170-pounds.

#221 Edge rusher Loghan Thomas

Thomas is on the smaller side at the moment weight wise, at 6-foot, 3-inches and 210-pounds, but has the frame to pack on more weight. He’s another redshirt candidate.

