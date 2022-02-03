Where the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class ranked according to the experts

Michael Chen
·2 min read
In this article:
  Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Marcus Freeman
    American football player

It was once called Christmas in February, when there was not an early signing period in college football. When it first started, no one really knew what to expect, but after the first one in 2017, the precedence was set.

The majority of athletes would go on to sign in December, making the first Wednesday in February not nearly as exciting. That was exactly the case for Notre Dame, who entered the day with 21 commits and will finish the day with the same number.

Even though there wasn’t much excitement, there Irish still finished among the top class in the county and here is where they ranked according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

247Sports - #6 overall

With one five-star, linebacker Jaylen Sneed, and thirteen four-stars the Irish finished just outside the Top-5. Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth was the top rated player on that side of the ball.

ESPN - #7 overall

One spot lower but without the fanfare of a five-star recruit, ESPN ranked (insider) Marcus Freeman’s “first” class as a very solid one. Offensive tackle Aamil Wagner was the highest rated commit on that side of the ball while Sneed took the crown again on defense.

Rivals - #6 overall

Like 247Sports, Rivals put the Irish as the 6th best class nationally. However, they ranked end Tyson Ford as the top rated defensive player and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather as the top offensive recruit.

